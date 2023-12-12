Wants food that helps against GERD

Dear Estevan of Marilog

GERD or gastroesophageal reflux disease is due to acid reflux. And it’s such an awful feeling. There could be chest pain, cough, and trouble in swallowing, especially when you lie down. Sometimes some bits of food can be brought up and bring some sour liquid into your mouth.

Of course, food plays a BIG role here. Remember that what you eat may actually lead you to GERD. And among them are chocolate, onions, acidic foods, and red meat. So, be sure to stay away from them.

But, the following foods can help you in your fight against GERD

1. Chicken breasts

They can be easily digested. But, be sure to take off the skin because they are high in bad cholesterol.

2. Water

Don’t go any further. And be sure to avoid sugary drinks, soft drinks, alcohol and acidic juices.

3. Ginger

Its root can help calm your upset stomach. But, be sure to take them without the caffeine, or else, you will make your acid reflux worse.

4. Watermelon

This is a low-acid fruit, so you can take them.

5. Brown rice

Brown rice is a complex carbohydrate, which makes it longer to digest, which can make your acid reflux a lot better.

Opps, I think we are losing some space here for now, so, bear with me and let me continue this in my next issue. Until then!

Dr. Fritz

