Wants food that helps to fight against GERD (part 2)

6. Oatmeal
Choose this for breakfast. This is loaded with fiber, which will fill you up. But, watch out for cream, sugar, syrup, and dried fruit which you might add, as these can all trigger your symptoms. Instead, go for fresh fruits, which are low in acids.
Here are some examples of low-acid fruits, according to Oklahoma State University:
Persimmons
Cantaloupe
Olives
Honeydew melon
Dates
Papaya
Watermelon
Figs
Bananas
7. Root veggies
Go for potatoes, carrots, and turnips. They are rich in complex carbs and digestible fiber. Better boil them, and don’t cook them with onions or garlic, if you don’t want to irritate your acid reflux.
8. Olive Oil
Fatty foods can worsen the symptoms of GERD. So, avoid butter or margarine and choose the healthier olive oil. But, use them lightly because these still have fat and calories.
9. Low-acid veggies
Choose mild veggies lettuce and celery and avoid foods that can make you gassy, like beans and dried fruit.
Here are some examples of low-acid vegetables by Oklahoma State University:
Asparagus buds
Mushrooms, cooked
Brussels sprouts
Corn
Carrots
Radishes
Celery
Artichoke
String beans
Cauliflower
Spinach, cooked
Eggplant
Okra, cooked
Potatoes
Cabbage
Yellow Squash
Cucumbers
10. Fennel
This is low in acid and can help your upset stomach. Roast it for your main course, saute it as a side dish, or you can slice it raw and add it to your salad.
