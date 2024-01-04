Wants food that helps to fight against GERD (part 2)

Here are some examples of low-acid fruits, according to Oklahoma State University:

Persimmons

Cantaloupe

Olives

Honeydew melon

Dates

Papaya

Watermelon

Figs

Bananas

7. Root veggies

Go for potatoes, carrots, and turnips. They are rich in complex carbs and digestible fiber. Better boil them, and don’t cook them with onions or garlic, if you don’t want to irritate your acid reflux.

8. Olive Oil

Fatty foods can worsen the symptoms of GERD. So, avoid butter or margarine and choose the healthier olive oil. But, use them lightly because these still have fat and calories.

9. Low-acid veggies

Choose mild veggies lettuce and celery and avoid foods that can make you gassy, like beans and dried fruit.

Here are some examples of low-acid vegetables by Oklahoma State University:

Asparagus buds

Mushrooms, cooked

Brussels sprouts

Corn

Carrots

Radishes

Celery

Artichoke

String beans

Cauliflower

Spinach, cooked

Eggplant

Okra, cooked

Potatoes

Cabbage

Yellow Squash

Cucumbers

10. Fennel

This is low in acid and can help your upset stomach. Roast it for your main course, saute it as a side dish, or you can slice it raw and add it to your salad.

Hope this helps. Good luck!

Dr. Fritz

(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist and surgeon and a clinical

sexologist. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. For your questions, you may send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar-Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo

Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or you e-mail them to dokatlaw@gmail.com. If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot

answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)