Wants her cycle to be regular for her to get pregnant

Dear Maureen D.,

A woman’s cycle does not have to be regular to have children. The only important thing is to know how irregular her cycle is. This means we need to determine what is the shortest menstrual cycle 26, 25, 24 or less and what is the longest cycle —- 30, 32, 38 or more within 12 months.

To get the shortest and longest cycle, follow the following example: (Take the first days of menstruation every month) And for each start of menstruation, that is the first day of counting.

Let’s take the following example:

First days of menstruation in 12 months:

January 1- There are 31 days in the month of January from the dates 1 until 31, add 2 to it

because it is the date of the next period in our example, so 31 + 2 = 33. So, there would be a total of 33 days from January to February 2.

February 2- There are 27 days length from February 2 to February 28 + 10 (next period) = 37th day or on March 10.

March 10 - 22 (remaining days from March 10-March 31) + 15 = 37

April 15- 16 (remaining days from April 15-April 30) + 2 = 18

May 2 - 30 (remaining days from May 2-May 31) + 6 = 36

June 6- 25 (remaining days from June 6-June 30) + 10 = 35

July 10- 22 (remaining days from July 10-July 31) + 20 = 42

August 20- 11 (remaining days from August 20-August 31) + 5 = 16

But, since we are out of space, let me continue this in my next episode. Until then!

Dr. Fritz