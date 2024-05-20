Wants her cycle to be regular to get pregnant (part 2)

September 5 - 26 (remaining days from September 5-September 30)+ 19 = 45

October 19 - 13 (remaining days from October 19-October 31) + 20 = 33

November 2 -11 (remaining days from November 20- November 30) +6 = 17

December 6 - In this example, the shortest cycle, is 16; and the longest cycle, is 45.

Now, we will use this in the following formula:

45 (longest cycle) 16 (shortest cycle)

-11 -18 (constants)

-------- -------

34 2

In this example, from the 2nd day to the 34th day from the first day of the menstrual period is the fertile or unsafe days. Outside of this period, the woman is safe.

But, if you want your period to be regular, I suggest that you follow lunaception. This is the concept where it uses light, which is the most powerful stimulator of biological rhythm. This will influence the hormones that will be produced by the body, especially melatonin, which will affect a woman’s ovulation. To do this is to sleep completely in the dark for the entire month, covering all the lights that enter the room, and only sleeping with lights on on the 14th, 15th, and 16th days from the first day of your period (for example, your first day is January 1, the 14th, 15th and 16th are January 14th, 15th and 16th). And then, you can get back to your usual routine.

You can see the results only after 4 to 6 months after you started and maintained this ritual.

Good luck!

Dr. Fritz