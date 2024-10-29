Weaving fashion & purpose

DAVAO’s fashion scene flew higher heights at The Stellar Fashion Gala.
The event, organized by the Davao Fashion and Design Council Foundation, Inc. (DFDCI), gathered top designers not only to dazzle the runway but to champion a cause. It showcased a stunning 100-piece Luxe Resort collection crafted from local and sustainable materials.
The Luxe Resort collection featured fabrics made from the Philippine's rich tropical resources such as abaca, piña, bandala, banana, and kawayan, and other fabrics created in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) - Philippine Textile Research Institute.
Davao's top designers – Aztec Barba, Dodjie Batu, Emi Englis, Popoy Barba, Edgar Buyan, Egay Ayag, Windel Mira, and Benjie Panizales turned the fabrics into fashion statements that embraced sustainability while showcasing Davao’s design identity.
DFDCI President, Emi Englis shared that this event is a huge leap for the local fashion scene.
"This is very overwhelming especially for the local fashion industry because we are actually taking a big risk to introduce Philippine tropical fibers and fabrics using our endemic materials like piña, abaca, and banana, and a combination - the bandala and of course bamboo which is the newest blend that we are promoting." Englis said.
Englis added, "We are so glad that tonight, everybody is so excited about the many possibilities that these materials can actually be made from here onwards."
The Stellar Fashion Gala is a fundraising initiative for the b.LOOM Project's weaving communities, in collaboration with the Mindanao Trade Expo Foundation, Inc. (MTEFI).
The project aims to build a global artisanal brand, with proceeds supporting the Sustainable Enterprise Program on Indigenous and Emerging Artisanal Textile Weaving, benefiting Davao Region’s creative communities. DSCA