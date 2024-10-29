Weaving fashion & purpose

The event, organized by the Davao Fashion and Design Council Foundation, Inc. (DFDCI), gathered top designers not only to dazzle the runway but to champion a cause. It showcased a stunning 100-piece Luxe Resort collection crafted from local and sustainable materials.

The Luxe Resort collection featured fabrics made from the Philippine's rich tropical resources such as abaca, piña, bandala, banana, and kawayan, and other fabrics created in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) - Philippine Textile Research Institute.