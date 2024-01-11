Welcoming the new year with Yasumi Head Spa

AS the new year unfolds, what better way to welcome it than by treating yourself to a relaxing and stress-relieving experience at Yasumi Head Spa?
Located at the PGI Building, 2nd floor of Palawan Pawnshop, GSIS, Matina, Davao City, Yasumi Head Spa beckons with its serene ambiance and promise of relaxation.
Perfect place for de-stressing
Taking a moment to indulge in a much-needed pampering session after the hectic schedule of the holiday season is a great way to replenish your spirit.
Whether you are looking for a soothing massage or a luxurious head spa treatment, Yasumi Head Spa is the perfect place to melt away the stresses of the past year and prepare both mind and body for the new one ahead.
"We had the most relaxing hair spa with Yasumi. It was really a very much-needed pampering experience. The ambiance is very welcoming and you have the most accommodating staff," a netizen commented on a Facebook post of Yasumi Head Spa.
Unparalleled spa experience
Yasumi Head Spa offers diverse services that will surely level up your spa experience. Every treatment is designed to soothe your body and mind, from their signature Aqua Head Spa to relaxing Thai, Swedish, Back, and Foot Massages.
You can also enhance your experience with their luxurious add-ons like Ventosa and Hot Stone therapies, ensuring a truly indulgent spa experience like no other.
If you are seeking a solo retreat or a bonding experience with loved ones, leave it to Yasumi Head Spa to provide an oasis, ensuring everyone can find their moment of bliss.
For more information check their socials at