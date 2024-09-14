What makes Olivia Rodrigo’s 1st concert in PH special

This is a rare opportunity to see the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter up close. Live Nation, the organizer of the "Guts" concert in the Philippines, has announced that seats will be allocated next to each other, but exact seat locations will only be revealed when tickets are picked up in person after September 28.

Ticket sections within the venue will be assigned at random, and will include all seating areas such as limited-view seats, lower and upper levels, and floor seats.

All ticket proceeds from the Manila show will benefit Olivia Rodrigo's Fund 4 Good, making this concert a meaningful event with a charitable purpose. Fund 4 Good is a global initiative dedicated to creating a more equitable and just future for women and girls. It supports community-based nonprofits that focus on advancing girls' education, advocating for reproductive rights, and preventing gender-based violence.

Following the announcement of the "Guts World Tour" in the Philippines, it quickly became a trending topic nationwide. Many fans predicted that the concert would sell out as soon as tickets became available. Some netizens praised Olivia for her affection towards the Philippines, noting that her decision to hold the first-ever "Silver Star Show" shows her understanding of what Filipino fans want.

‘PRESYONG KABABAYAN’

The event, priced at an accessible rate, has been described as a true gift to her Filipino audience. One netizen commented, “1,500 pesos to see Olivia Rodrigo?? Is that true? If it is, I’m definitely coming!” Another added, “Wow, 1,500 pesos! What a treat! Thanks to Olivia for making it so affordable for Filipinos!”

According to Maryaji, a Filipino Livy, she truly feels that Olivia Rodrigo is very considerate of her fellow countrymen. She appreciates how Olivia has made the tickets equal and affordable for everyone, including students who can easily save up for the concert tour.

“Plus, the concert is for a good cause. On the other hand, it’s also a bit challenging because if the tickets are so cheap, there will be a huge influx of buyers and a lot of competition. It might sell out even if it’s expensive, so imagine if it’s affordable for everyone," she said.

"Also, if I'm lucky enough to secure a ticket for that concert, I'll do whatever it takes to get there because, of course, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," she added.



Ticket sales for the Guts World Tour begin on Saturday, September 14. Mark your calendars and secure your tickets to join the excitement of the purple wave at the Guts World Tour. Don't forget to wear purple on October 5. See you there, Livies! AJA