What we can learn in Thailand: A Dabawenyo POV

When Dabawenyos travel, we not just wander, see new places, and relax — we look for lessons we can bring home.

That happened to me when I recently traveled to Thailand with the Davao Travel Agencies Association, Cebu Pacific, Aries Travel and Tours, and Global Events Management and Travel.

It felt like stepping into a masterclass on tourism. Every stop highlighted why Thailand leads Southeast Asian tourism.

More importantly, it reminded me that Mindanao, particularly Davao, already has the treasures, stories, and spirit to shine globally with the right creativity and promotion.