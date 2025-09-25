What we can learn in Thailand: A Dabawenyo POV

When Dabawenyos travel, we not just wander, see new places, and relax — we look for lessons we can bring home.
That happened to me when I recently traveled to Thailand with the Davao Travel Agencies Association, Cebu Pacific, Aries Travel and Tours, and Global Events Management and Travel.
It felt like stepping into a masterclass on tourism. Every stop highlighted why Thailand leads Southeast Asian tourism.
More importantly, it reminded me that Mindanao, particularly Davao, already has the treasures, stories, and spirit to shine globally with the right creativity and promotion.
At Khao Chi Chan (Laser Buddha), a mountain carved with a golden Buddha showed how landmarks can be both spiritual and iconic. With our Catholic and indigenous roots, Davao, too, can create markers that inspire pride and devotion.
The Nongnooch Tropical Garden, with its landscaped grounds, cultural shows, and elephant attractions, reflected how nature and tradition can blend into a complete experience. In Davao, where we safeguard the Philippine Eagle and unique wildlife, we can lead in tourism that celebrates culture and conservation.
Food, crafts, and performances turned shopping into a cultural experience at the Pattaya Floating Market. Our Bankerohan Market, Roxas Night Market, and island markets in Samal can likewise be elevated as cultural attractions, not just commercial hubs.
The dazzling Tiffany’s Show, one of the world’s most famous transgender cabarets, was a reminder that inclusivity can also be a tourism strength. Watching it made me think of Davao’s festivals and growing performing arts scene — vibrant platforms where we can tell cultural stories that resonate globally.
From the Japanese-themed J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mur to Bee Farms, Erawadee Shop, and other curated shopping centers, Thailand shows how even agriculture and crafts can become attractions. Davao’s cacao, durian, mangosteen, Mindanao silk, and woven fabrics can shine as brightly when packaged with creativity and storytelling.
Whether it was a river cruise along the Chao Phraya, walking the Mahanakhon Skywalk, or exploring floating markets, Thailand turns simple activities into unforgettable experiences. Davao has magic — the Gulf, Mt. Apo, Samal Island, and more. With the right push, our adventures can stand out as truly world-class.
Of course, no trip was complete without Thai cuisine — pad Thai, tom yum, and mango sticky rice were cultural experiences in themselves. It reminded me of home: Davao’s durian, tuna from General Santos, sikwate, and native delicacies can also be proudly elevated as part of our tourism identity.
Thailand’s strength lies in “experiential tourism” — turning the ordinary into the extraordinary. As DTAA President Gian Caguiat said, Davao has the same potential. We already have the Philippine Eagle, rich indigenous traditions, natural wonders, and warm hospitality.
With the Philippines and Thailand signing a five-year tourism cooperation agreement, the lesson is clear: Davao is more than a stopover. It can be a destination that inspires visitors to return, just as Thailand inspired me.
For me, Thailand was more than a vacation. It was a vision of what’s possible when culture, nature, and community unite. And it made me even prouder to be from Davao — because I know we already have what it takes.