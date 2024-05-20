What woman wants

Dear Jollio 2024,

I am glad because you wanted to give your wife pleasure.

Let me start this by saying that every person is different. That's why the only one who knows what gives her the extreme pleasure is your partner, herself. Ask her. You can start and explore her by touching every part of her body without skipping a beat. And ask her where she feels good and which excites her. Have her rate it from 0 to 3. Zero is if she didn't feel anything, and if she feels super excited, then it would be 3. Now, when you know your partner's body, you can start to stimulate the areas where she only rated at 1 degree and you finish in those areas, which she rated with 3 degrees intensity. In this way, you will build your partner’s excitement and desire slowly and finish it with great explosion and passion.

But in studies, there are parts of a woman that will give a woman thousands of volts – that is, if you give your undivided attention to her in these areas. But I'm not saying that this is also true of your partner. But, just watch and see if you stimulate these areas it will turn her on. So, here are the following:

1.) Hair and scalp

2.) Thoughts

3.) Eyes

4.) Cheeks

5.) Mouth

6.) Ears

7.) Neck

8.) Breasts

9.) Arms and Wrists

10.) Back

11.) Buttocks

12.) Stomach

13.) Groin

14.) Clitoris

15.) Perineum - area between the genitals and the rectum

16.) G-spot

17.) Inside part of the leg

18.) Behind the knee

19.) Feet

Good luck!

Dr. Fritz