What woman wants

Dear Dr. Fritz,
Please call me Jollio. I am married and I want to give my wife pleasure. I just wanted to ask what does a woman really want?
Thanks and more power.
Jollio 2024
Dear Jollio 2024,
I am glad because you wanted to give your wife pleasure.
Let me start this by saying that every person is different. That's why the only one who knows what gives her the extreme pleasure is your partner, herself. Ask her. You can start and explore her by touching every part of her body without skipping a beat. And ask her where she feels good and which excites her. Have her rate it from 0 to 3. Zero is if she didn't feel anything, and if she feels super excited, then it would be 3. Now, when you know your partner's body, you can start to stimulate the areas where she only rated at 1 degree and you finish in those areas, which she rated with 3 degrees intensity. In this way, you will build your partner’s excitement and desire slowly and finish it with great explosion and passion.
But in studies, there are parts of a woman that will give a woman thousands of volts – that is, if you give your undivided attention to her in these areas. But I'm not saying that this is also true of your partner. But, just watch and see if you stimulate these areas it will turn her on. So, here are the following:
1.) Hair and scalp
2.) Thoughts
3.) Eyes
4.) Cheeks
5.) Mouth
6.) Ears
7.) Neck
8.) Breasts
9.) Arms and Wrists
10.) Back
11.) Buttocks
12.) Stomach
13.) Groin
14.) Clitoris
15.) Perineum - area between the genitals and the rectum
16.) G-spot
17.) Inside part of the leg
18.) Behind the knee
19.) Feet
Good luck!
Dr. Fritz
(Dr. Fritz Legarde Espedilla is an aesthetic dermatologist, surgeon, and clinical sexologist. She is also trained in hypnotherapy and Medical Acupuncture. She has been in the broadcast media for more than a decade and has written a book based on her 15-year stint with her radio program, “Healthy is Sexy Secrets ni Dr. Fritz.”. For your questions, you may send them to Dear Dr. Fritz, c/o Sunstar-Davao Publishing Inc., Door 11, Ebro-Pelayo Building 1, Juan Luna St., Barangay 29-C, Davao City, or you e-mail them to dokatlaw@gmail.com. If you don’t wish your letter to be published, we regret that we cannot answer them. Thank you for your understanding.)