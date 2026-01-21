Where science meets timeless beauty: Royal Skin unveils brand launch in Davao City



From passion to purpose: The founder’s journey

“I’ve always believed that true beauty is not one-size-fits-all – it’s deeply personal, rooted in understanding what makes each individual’s skin unique,” Ms. Calamba, founder and certified skincare formulator of Royal Skin Clinic, shared. Since she began crafting beauty products at age 21, a decade of dedication has guided her work, from late nights in the lab to building connections with clients.

Armed with a Level 8 diploma from the British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology, she has mastered the technical foundations of skin health while adapting her expertise to meet the needs of the country, like the Philippines’ tropical climate. Her efforts have earned recognition, including features across Asia, an invitation to Vogue Philippines for her influence in business, international accolades, and a nomination for Gintong Parangal as a dynamic young CEO.

"For me, the greatest reward has always been seeing people thrive with skin that feels healthy and looks timeless," she added. With the brand's reset, Royal Skin aims to redefine skincare through food supplements that honor both scientific rigor and inclusivity to consumers.