Worried about aneurysm

Dear Jenny K.,

Let me lay down to you the risk factors that could affect the chances of getting an aneurysm.

There are health problems that may make aneurysm more likely. This includes some certain conditions that one is born with, like polycystic kidney disease, or tissue disorders, like Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The chances could also get a bit higher if one has hardened arteries, high blood pressure, or a serious head injury. Not only that health problems can raise the chances of getting an aneurysm but lifestyle choices can also play an impact. The list includes heavy drinking, smoking, or using illegal drugs, especially cocaine. So, when life gets tougher, stay away from alcohol, cigarettes and drugs. They only give you more problems than giving you more chances in life.

Now, let’s get to some nitty gritty features of aneurysm if ever they have ruptured. Not all

those who have ruptured aneurysm die. There are some tests which could help point out if these aneurysms have ruptured. There is a computerized tomography (CT) scan to find out where it ever happened in your brain. But, if this does not show anything, then, the cerebrospinal fluid will be checked for red blood cells. Your doctor will poke a needle in your back to get some samples of your cerebrospinal fluid. If they turn out to be positive, then, this could be a sign of bleeding in your brain.

But, if ever your doctor would rule out that there is a rupture in your brain, he can recommend instead a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan to look for this aneurysm. But, then, again, if this will turn out to be negative, then, there is the cerebral angiogram. This uses X-rays and a special dye to show more particulars on your brain. So, just pray that all of those tests would turn out to be negative.

Opps, we are running out of space, so, let me continue this in my next issue. Until then!

-Dr. Fritz

