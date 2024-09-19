Worried about aneurysm (part 2)

Dear Jenny K.,

And now, we are moving on to the treatment. There are two ways. The right treatment depends on the size and shape of the aneurysm and where it is sitting in the brain. One option is known as surgical clipping. Here, your doctor uses a metal clip to stop blood flow to the aneurysm. The other is called endovascular coiling. With this, your doctor puts a thin tube into your groin and up to your brain to take a ball of wire coils to the aneurysm. Clots form around the coils to keep blood from flowing there.

The problem is, if the aneurysm ruptures, you may need other treatments, which might include an angioplasty, where your doctor uses a small balloon to widen a blocked artery, or drugs to help with things like blood flow, pain, seizures, and vasospasms – this is when the blood vessels in your brain suddenly become narrow.

Now, if the aneurysm did not rupture, or if your doctor thinks that it is likely to burst sooner or later, which would depend on your age and overall health, and your family history, and if your risk is low, you’ll need regular checkups, so you can be properly monitored. Moreover, you may also have to make some lifestyle changes, like losing weight or getting less fat in your diet. But, if your doctor thinks it’s likely to rupture soon, he may recommend surgical clipping or endovascular coiling to prevent that from happening.

But, again, we are out of space, we will deal more on this in our next issue. Until then again!



- Dr. Fritz