Worried about aneurysm (Part 3)

But, if ever your aneurysm will rupture, you will be staying in the hospital for at least two weeks. There are some who have mild or no problems after a rupture, but, those who develop bleeding and vasospasms may have brain damage. Physical, occupational, and speech therapy may help here.

And to prevent aneurysm, you have to do the following lifestyle changes:

1. Avoid all kinds of prohibited and recreational drugs, especially cocaine.

2. Reduce your caffeine intake from all sources. Be it from tea or coffee.

3. Get a healthy, low-fat, low-salt diet. Be sure to consume lots of fruits and veggies.

4. Exercise regularly to lower your blood pressure and protect your blood vessels.

5. Limit alcohol: Stick to one drink a day for women and men over 65, and two drinks for men under 65.

6. Maintain a healthy weight.

7. STOP smoking.

8. Chill and keep yourself cool even with things getting rough. Don’t stress yourself with petty things. And if you feel stressed out, breathe deeply and feel the air as you exhale and inhale it to calm your senses. Lastly, don’t forget to pray. God will always make a way, even if there is no way.

Good luck!

-Dr. Fritz