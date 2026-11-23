IT'S that time of the year for Park Inn by Radisson Davao, where the 202-room property invites guests to create even more memorable and feel good moments, by ushering in the holiday season with a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

Led by General Manager Mr. Navin Nishaal, the celebration marked his first Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Park Inn by Radisson Davao and his first holiday celebration in the Philippines. Mr. Nishaal joined Park Inn by Radisson Davao as General Manager, bringing with him more than a decade of hospitality experience, having held key leadership positions including Cluster Rooms Division Manager, Assistant Director of Operations, Executive Assistant Manager, Hotel Manager, and General Manager across various properties and management companies in Malaysia, including Park Inn by Radisson Putrajaya.

The occasion signaled the beginning of the hotel's much-anticipated holiday festivities, and gathered notable guests, including Department of Tourism Region XI Regional Director Ms. Tanya Rabat-Tan; Hon. Councilor Myrna Ortiz, Hon. Councilor Tek Ocampo of the City Government of Davao, and Ms. Fe Bada Arobo, Founder of Care for the Elderly Foundation Inc., the hotel’s beneficiary partner for this year.

Also in attendance was Mr. Neil Rumbaoa, Vice President for Business Development, representing the hotel's owning company, SM Hotels & Conventions Corporation (SMHCC), alongside valued partners from SM Supermalls and SMX Convention Center Davao, honorary consuls representing Finland and Malaysia, government and tourism officials, media partners, bloggers, and influencers.