IT'S that time of the year for Park Inn by Radisson Davao, where the 202-room property invites guests to create even more memorable and feel good moments, by ushering in the holiday season with a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.
Led by General Manager Mr. Navin Nishaal, the celebration marked his first Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Park Inn by Radisson Davao and his first holiday celebration in the Philippines. Mr. Nishaal joined Park Inn by Radisson Davao as General Manager, bringing with him more than a decade of hospitality experience, having held key leadership positions including Cluster Rooms Division Manager, Assistant Director of Operations, Executive Assistant Manager, Hotel Manager, and General Manager across various properties and management companies in Malaysia, including Park Inn by Radisson Putrajaya.
The occasion signaled the beginning of the hotel's much-anticipated holiday festivities, and gathered notable guests, including Department of Tourism Region XI Regional Director Ms. Tanya Rabat-Tan; Hon. Councilor Myrna Ortiz, Hon. Councilor Tek Ocampo of the City Government of Davao, and Ms. Fe Bada Arobo, Founder of Care for the Elderly Foundation Inc., the hotel’s beneficiary partner for this year.
Also in attendance was Mr. Neil Rumbaoa, Vice President for Business Development, representing the hotel's owning company, SM Hotels & Conventions Corporation (SMHCC), alongside valued partners from SM Supermalls and SMX Convention Center Davao, honorary consuls representing Finland and Malaysia, government and tourism officials, media partners, bloggers, and influencers.
The evening opened with a captivating number by the Siningtala Dance Company, delivering a contemporary interpretation of a Christmas opening salvo at the hotel’s lobby entrance that set the tone for the celebration.
“As we light our Christmas tree tonight, may it symbolize not only the beginning of the holiday season but also the warmth, hope, generosity, and togetherness that make this time of year truly magical and special.” shared by General Manager Mr. Navin Nishaal.
In their holiday messages, General Manager Navin Nishaal, Mr. Neil Rumbaoa, and Regional Director Tanya Rabat-Tan shared reflections on the importance of kindness, meaningful connections, and appreciation during the holiday season.
Mr. Nishaal also encouraged guests to support the hotel's charitable initiative, the Log Cake for a Cause, “We invite everyone to be part of this cause, as every contribution helps bring comfort, happiness, and warmth to the elderly under their care.”
Continuing its tradition of giving, Park Inn by Radisson Davao proudly launched the third year of its Log Cake for a Cause initiative. Crafted by the hotel's culinary team, this indulgent chocolate log cake makes a thoughtful holiday gift and a delightful centerpiece for seasonal celebrations. Twenty-five percent (25%) of the proceeds from every cake sold will go to Care for the Elderly Foundation Inc., helping support the essential needs and well-being of the senior citizens under its care.
The Care for the Elderly Foundation Inc. is a non-stock, non-profit organization based in Biao, Guianga, Tugbok District, Davao City. It is committed to supporting the holistic development and well-being of neglected, abandoned, and less fortunate senior citizens in our society.
Through its various initiatives, the foundation provides health and medical care, spiritual guidance, recreational and social activities, as well as skills development and training programs.
Its founders and dedicated supporters share a common vision of building a better society — one where every elderly person is valued, cared for, and given the opportunity to live a life of dignity and purpose.
The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the hotel’s stunning 12-foot Christmas tree, adorned with touches of teal and gold ornaments, topped with a show-stopping giant ribbon, crafted by Maxime Events. Reflecting this year’s theme, “Wrapped in Teal & Gold: Where Holiday Magic Meets Modern Elegance”, the tree created a magical and modern elegance atmosphere.
Guests were then treated to a specially curated dining experience at the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, VANDA, featuring culinary creations prepared by Executive Sous Chef Vance Bolivar and his team. The spread highlighted locally sourced ingredients and products from the hotel's valued partners, including Hijo Farms and Malagos Farmhouse, showcased in dishes such as Hijo Green & Sprout, Malagos Fried Kesong Puti with Apple Pepper Jam and Mangosteen Balsamic Reduction, and Calamondin Curd and Meringue with Vanilla Cream and Malagos Ricotta Cheese. Adding a distinctly Davao touch to the experience was a special Cacao de Davao Mud Shot, featuring the city's celebrated cacao.
Adding to the festive excitement, Park Inn by Radisson Davao is gearing up for the holiday season with exciting Christmas dining offerings, festive celebrations, and special staycation promotions. Guests are invited to make the most of the season with memorable dining experiences, joyful gatherings, and relaxing holiday stays with family and friends.
Follow Park Inn by Radisson Davao on their official social media channels, @parkinnbyradissondavao on Facebook and @parkinndavao on Instagram for their holiday offers of the season.