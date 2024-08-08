Lifestyle

Your ultimate guide: 5 must-do's at Kadayawan Festival 2024

It's a celebration of culture and bountiful harvest once again as Davao City gears up for the much-anticipated Kadayawan Festival. This year's Kadayawan Festival promises a wide array of exciting events and activities for both locals and visitors to enjoy. 

If you are not from Davao, the Kadayawan Festival is an event you won't want to miss! Here are 5 must-do's during Kadayawan Festival 2024 to make the most of your visit:

SunStar File Photo

1. Discover the Tribal Houses 

Immerse yourself in Davao's rich cultural heritage by exploring the 11 tribal houses at the Kadayawan Cultural Village in Magsaysay Park. Each house represents one of the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes of the region, showcasing their traditions, crafts, and way of life. 

The 11 tribes are Ata, Bagobo-Klata, Bagobo-Tagabawa, Matigsalug, Obu-Manuvu, Iranun, Kagan, Maguindanaon, Maranao, Sama, and Taosug.

SunStar File Photo

2. Experience Pananam sa Kadayawan

As you wander around Magsaysay Park, make sure to explore the Pananam sa Kadayawan, a food and products fair.

This new addition to the Kadayawan Festival activities showcases the diverse delicacies and products of Davao's 11 ethnolinguistic tribes, offering an authentic taste of the region's cultural richness.

SunStar File Photo/Claire Agcambot

3. Savor local flavors

No visit to Kadayawan is complete without tasting the iconic durian, known as the "king of fruits." You can also try other tropical fruits like mangosteen, lanzones, and pomelo, which are in season and bursting with flavor during the festival. 

Also, be sure to check out the Kadayawan Agri-Fair, a month-long display of flowers, ornamental plants, and agricultural products. The fair also includes stalls selling fresh fruits and vegetables. 

SunStar File Photo/Allan Joseph D. Albior

4. Shop for souvenirs

Bring home a piece of Davao by shopping for souvenirs. If you’re interested in handwoven textiles and traditional crafts, explore the tribal houses where these unique items are showcased. You can also visit the Poblacion Market Central, located on C. Bangoy Street in Poblacion, where you'll find a diverse selection of cultural shops offering a wide range of local crafts and souvenirs.

For those with a sweet tooth, don’t miss Lola Abon’s Durian Candy Factory at their new branch in the Emilia Mindanao Souvenir Center, located at Claveria Street, Davao City. This is the perfect spot to pick up delicious durian candies and other sweet treats that capture the unique flavors of Davao.

SunStar File Photo/Ramcez Villegas

5. Join the Festival Fun 

Get ready to dive into all the action of Kadayawan! Engage in the festival's activities including the Pag-abli sa 39th Kadayawan, Pasundayag sa Kadayawan, Gwapa Dabawenya Fun Run, Ironman 70.3, Bantawan Cultural Celebration, Hiyas sa Kadayawan, Dula Kadayawan, Konsierto Kadayawan, Kasikas sa Kadayawan, and Pamulak ug Indak Indak sa Kadayawan.

Don't miss out on all the fun and excitement of this year’s Kadayawan festival!

