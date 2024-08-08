Your ultimate guide: 5 must-do's at Kadayawan Festival 2024

It's a celebration of culture and bountiful harvest once again as Davao City gears up for the much-anticipated Kadayawan Festival. This year's Kadayawan Festival promises a wide array of exciting events and activities for both locals and visitors to enjoy.

If you are not from Davao, the Kadayawan Festival is an event you won't want to miss! Here are 5 must-do's during Kadayawan Festival 2024 to make the most of your visit: