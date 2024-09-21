Liga ng Brgy prexy logs most absences in council’s session

LIGA ng mga Barangay president January Duterte has recorded the most number of absences in the sessions of the 20th Davao City Council’s nearly three quarters in 2024.

According to the record shared by City Council secretariat Charito Santos during a press conference on Tuesday, the wife of Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte only attended 15 council sessions from January to August this year.

As of September 17, the council has conducted 33 sessions (32 regular and one special).

Santos explained that most of Duterte's absences were tagged as “official business," which were supported by documents.

"Every time she's absent in the session, she submits a letter stating that she's in an official business, considering she's the barangay captain of Catalunan Grande," the council official said.

Duterte succeeded former barangay captain and Liga president Edgar Ibuyan Sr., who failed his reelection bid in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October 2023.

By December, Duterte was elected as Liga president during their general membership meeting and election.

Perfect attendance

Meanwhile, Councilors Al Ryan Alejandre and Pilar Braga were present in all 33 sessions, while

Assistant Floor Leader Louie John Bonguyan, Dante Apostol, Bonz Andre Militar, and Indigenous People’s Mandatory Representative Rodolfo Mande, only missed a session.

Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., who serves as the council's presiding officer, attended 30 out of 33 sessions.

Santos explained that two of his three absences were marked as "official business" as he was designated as acting city mayor during that time.

In terms of most number of sponsored resolutions from January to August this year, Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr. topped the list with 186, followed by Braga with 149, floor leader Jesus Joseph Zozobrado and Jessica Bonguyan with 67 each, and Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz with 65.

Collectively, the city council passed 507 resolutions and 159 ordinances from January to June 2024.

Quitain explained that some councilors were absent from sessions due to "official business," but he did not elaborate their specific itineraries.

Some councilors skipped the session as they were appointed by Mayor Sebastian Duterte to attend a specific event on his behalf, while others attended important meetings or events within or outside the city, or even out of the country.

"What's important for me is we are in quorum. Every time we have a quorum, I'm not particular about the absences, what I'm very concerned is we are in quorum, and we can proceed with the session.

In terms of performance of the entire council, the vice mayor said he is "satisfied" considering there was not a time they had to cancel a session for lack of quorum.

He also said that it doesn't matter how many ordinances or resolutions a city councilor passed but the impact of the passed resolution to the Dabawenyos.

Strictly monitored

Meanwhile, Quitain assured that the upcoming elections will not hinder the performance of the council.

“I will also monitor the outputs of their respective offices,” he said.

With this, the vice mayor ordered Santos to issue a memo reminding the councilors to dispose of their pending items, either to recommend for its closure or issue further recommendations immediately.

Based on his monitoring, Quitain said most of the landmark ordinances were already passed by the council.

He also emphasized that the council would still be conducting weekly sessions even during the campaign period for local candidates from March 28 to May 10, 2025.

“I will not allow the session not to go on and proceed as usual,” he said. RGL