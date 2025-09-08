Liga ng mga Barangay urges swift action on killing of Malita village leader

THE Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas has strongly condemned the brutal killing of Barangay Captain Isabelo “Jed” Masiwel II of Barangay Pangaleon, Malita, who was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified gunmen on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

In a statement, the national organization of barangay officials denounced the attack and urged authorities to move swiftly in their investigation.

“Mariing kinokondena ng Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas ang malagim na pagpaslang kay Kapitan Isabelo Masiwel II ng Brgy. Pangaleon, Malita, Davao Occidental. Habang ginagampanan ang kanyang tungkulin, siya’y walang-awang pinatay ng mga salarin,” the group said.

(The Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas strongly condemns the brutal killing of Captain Isabelo Masiwel II of Barangay Pangaleon, Malita, Davao Occidental. While performing his duties, he was mercilessly slain by the perpetrators.)

The Liga also called on law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice, stressing that violence against local leaders undermines peace and community governance.

“Nanawagan kami sa mga awtoridad na agarang imbestigahan at papanagutin ang may sala. Itigil na ang karahasan! Hustisya para sa lahat ng Barangay Opisyal na pinatay,” the statement added.

(We call on the authorities to immediately investigate and hold the perpetrators accountable. Stop the violence! Justice for all barangay officials who have been killed.)

The organization extended its condolences and prayers to Masiwel’s family, describing him as a dedicated leader who served his community until his last moments.

Initial police investigation revealed that Masiwel went to Tubalan Elementary School in Malita at around 2:40 p.m. to distribute wages to construction workers of an ongoing school building project. Moments later, four armed men appeared and opened fire on him and his companions. Masiwel died on the spot, while two of his aides, identified only as “Benny” and “Eting,” sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Authorities are still determining the motive for the killing and have launched a manhunt operation against the suspects.

The Davao Occidental Police Provincial Office assured the public that a special task group is being formed to expedite the probe and bring those responsible to justice.

Violence against barangay officials: A growing concern in 2025

Data from various news sources indicate a troubling rise in violence targeting barangay officials this year.

In the Cordillera Administrative Region, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported attacks resulting in the deaths of a barangay chairman in a mayoral convoy ambush on February 28, and another barangay captain shot dead on April 7 in Abra.

In Cavite, a barangay chairman and two councilors were killed during a flag-raising ceremony on May 26.

In Mindanao, on January 4, separate gun attacks claimed the lives of a barangay chairman in Maguindanao del Sur and a councilor in Zamboanga del Sur.

Though official tallies may vary, these incidents reflect multiple killings of barangay officials in the first half of 2025, signaling a dangerous trend.

Government response: Investigations and protective measures

In response to such violence, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has repeatedly condemned killings of barangay officials, deploying Quick Response Operations and urging thorough, impartial investigations.

The targeting of barangay officials — often the first responders in crises and crucial community leaders — disrupts local peace and development.

Prompt and transparent action from law enforcement and strengthened protections for grassroots leaders are vital for democratic resilience.

The assassination of Captain Jed Masiwel II is one among several violent attacks on barangay officials in 2025. The alarming frequency of these incidents underscores the urgent need for cohesive government action — from investigations to preventive safeguards — to protect those who serve at the frontline of local governance. DEF