Liga President January Duterte turns over school service vehicles to 9 brgys

LIGA ng mga Barangay President and Councilor January N. Duterte turned over school service vehicles to nine barangays in the city. This initiative is part of her continued efforts to support accessible education and provide safer transport for indigent students.

The turnover is in line with Duterte’s "Libreng Sakay para sa Edukasyon" program, which was first launched in January 2025.

She said that the program seeks to provide indigent students with free transportation to ease their daily commute, particularly those in remote or underserved barangays.

On October 27, 2025, barangays Malamba, Malagos, and Inayangan received one school service vehicle each.

On October 28, barangays Pandaitan, San Isidro, and Mudiang also received one school service each.

The Liga ng mga Barangay also distributed one school service each for barangays Maa, Talomo Proper, and Bago Gallera on October 29.

In her message, Duterte emphasized the importance of the program in supporting, not only education, but also safety and family welfare.

“Nasabtan namo nga daghang ginikanan ang naglisod sa paghatag og pamasahe o luwas nga transportasyon para sa ila’ng mga anak. Pinaagi niining mga school service vehicles, amoang tinguha nga mapagaan ang ila’ng kahimtang aron ang atoang mga kabatan-onan makapokus sa ilahang pag-eskwela, makaabot sa tunghaan nga luwas, ug makapauli nga wala’y kabalaka (We understand that a lot of parents don’t have the means to provide fare or safe transportation to their children. Through these school service vehicles, we aim to alleviate their situation to ensure that their children can focus on their studies, go to school safely, and go home without worries),” she said.

The initiative is also part of the city’s push for inclusive public service and reinforce its commitment to education, youth development, and grassroots empowerment.

Barangay leaders, school teachers, and students extended their gratitude to the Liga for prioritizing the welfare of students. They also pledged to maintain the vehicles properly and ensure that operations follow safety standards and proper scheduling. CIO