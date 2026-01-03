Light the World Giving Machines continues to operate until Jan 5

ON ITS second year in Davao City, the Light the World Giving Machines will benefit three Davao City charities — the Archdiocesan Nourishment Center, SOS Children’s Village, and the House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer.

The Light of the World Giving Machines are currently located on the third floor of Abreeza Ayala Mall in Bajada, Davao City, and will run from December 1, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

The red vending machine kiosks enable people to purchase essential items and donate them to their preferred charities. This is an annual Christmas gift-giving initiative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Philippines hosted the first kiosks in 2018. Davao City was the third city in the country to host the machines last year.

The Archdiocesan Nourishment Center supports communities through its feeding programs, SOS Children’s Village provides care to children in need, and the House of Hope Foundation assists children undergoing cancer treatment at the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

Last year, the Light The World Gift Giving machines recorded 6,305 donors contributing P750,000 to the charities. The Church provided an additional P500,000 to each of the participating charity organizations.

For this year, church elders are inviting the public to visit the machines and contribute to help the beneficiaries of the charitable non-government organizations. One hundred percent of the donations goes directly to the beneficiaries. Administrative costs including marketing efforts are shouldered by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We’d like you to visit the Giving Machines to light the world so that we can help others that are in need; the House of Hope, the SOS Children’s Village, the Archdiocesan Nourishment Center, they are helping those who are in need” Elder Carlos Revillo, Philippine Area President Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter Day Saints said during the launching at Abreeza.