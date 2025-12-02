Light the World Giving Machines roll out in Davao to aid more families, children

THE Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encouraged the public to support the “Light the World Giving Machines,” as all proceeds will be given to its beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries of this year’s Light the World Giving Machines are the Archdiocesan Nourishment Center, the House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer, and SOS Children’s Village.

Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., Philippines Area President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said he hopes to increase the amount of donations they can gather this year.

“I am asking everyone if they could invite more people to contribute to this,” he said in a media interview on December 1, 2025, at Sea Hotel in Davao.

He attributed the increase in donations to their extensive information dissemination efforts.

In selecting their beneficiaries, Revillo said the organizations must have values aligned with the mission, principles, and values of the Church. He noted that most of their partners in Davao this year are organizations that support families and children.

He added that these groups are trusted organizations that have a meaningful impact on helping those in need.

On the same day, the Church launched the Light the World Giving Machines on the 3rd floor of the expansion wing of Ayala Malls Abreeza, where they will be available until January 5, 2026.

Those interested in donating may provide food support, learning materials, mental health services, play spaces for children with cancer, and scholarships—all of which go directly to the beneficiaries.

To donate, individuals simply need to select the item they wish to donate from the machine, insert cash or tap to pay, take the item card, pose for a selfie, and drop the card into the donation bin.

Available in various areas in PH

The 2025 Light the World Giving Machines are also available in Manila at Ayala Malls Market! Market!, which launched on November 26, 2025, with beneficiaries including Caritas Kalookan–Kaagapay, the Hero Foundation, and the Norfil Foundation.

In Cebu, the machines were launched on November 28, 2025, at Nustar Mall on Kawit Island, with beneficiaries Parents Reach Foundation, Kythe Foundation, and Cebu Caritas.

For the first time, Bacolod City will host the Light the World Giving Machines on December 4 at Robinsons Place Bacolod, with beneficiaries from the USLS Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center, the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, and the Kalipay Negrense Foundation.

Help given

The Light the World Giving Machines is an initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the holiday season and features a special vending machine that provides an opportunity for instant acts of service. The machines allow individuals to donate directly to beneficiaries.

Revillo shared that in 2024, the initiative gathered about ₱750,000 in cash donations from 6,305 donors, and that the Church added ₱500,000 for each of the eight beneficiaries in the country — bringing total donations to more than ₱5 million.

Globally, the Light the World Giving Machines have raised more than US$50 million, helping numerous people around the world since the program began.

Aside from the Light the World Giving Machines, the Church provides humanitarian assistance throughout the year. Revillo said they partner with organizations across the Philippines to conduct medical and dental missions, donate medical equipment to hospitals, and provide support to schools in need, among other initiatives. RGP