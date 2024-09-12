Lightning strike kills 2, hurt 7

TWO women were killed instantly, and seven others were injured after being struck by lightning in Sitio Mawato, Barangay Bantol, Marilog District, Davao City. The incident occurred at 1 PM on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

According to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the victims were identified as Emma Bansilan, 49, and Nenita Noa, 53, both residents of Barangay Bantol.

Among the injured, Arlyn Dalagma, 49, was severely hurt, while Lito Ansang, 60, Jerry Ogaw, 44, Rowena Larisa, 46, Joel Ansang, 30, Noeme Altubar, 58, and Mila Monoy, 20, sustained minor injuries.

Reports indicate that the group was harvesting rice when a sudden downpour forced them to seek shelter in a hut owned by Lito Genado.

Lightning struck the hut, causing the victims to collapse.

Two died on the spot, and the injured were rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for treatment. JPC