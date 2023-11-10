Lillard, Bucks edge Pistons

MILWAUKEE — Damian Lillard scored 34 points and Bobby Portis added 18 as Milwaukee rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-118 on Wednesday night in a game in which Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected midway through the third quarter.

“It’s another huge night as far as finding a way to win,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said. “I thought it was a gusty victory. A lot of guys stepped up.”

Antetokounmpo was ejected with nine minutes left after picking up his second technical foul for apparently taunting a defender after scoring on a dunk.

Antetokounmpo had 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting and a team-leading nine rebounds in 22 minutes when he was ejected.

“It’s an emotional game. He made a phenomenal play,” Griffin said. “It was exciting, emotional and I thought he moved on fairly quickly. So, I was surprised with the second technical, but that’s up to the league to decide.”

Cade Cunningham scored 33 points and Marcus Sasser 26 for the Pistons, who were missing six players due to illness and injury. AP