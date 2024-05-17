Limit on substitutions for 2025 elections

FOLLOWING the recent prohibition of candidate substitutions for the May 2025 midterm elections, the Commission on Elections - Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) has confirmed that the central office has not yet provided comprehensive guidelines on disallowing substitutions outside the designated period for filing certificates of candidacy (COCs).

This confirmation comes after the en banc session on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, where the poll body approved a resolution preventing candidates from withdrawing at the last minute to make way for another replacement.

Substitutions during the official filing period, scheduled from October 1 to 8, may still be permitted unless the candidate has passed away or been definitively disqualified. Replacement is only allowed if the new candidate shares the same last name and political party as the deceased or disqualified candidate.

Lawyer Gay Enumerables, assistant regional director of Comelec-Davao, said during a dxDC RMN interview on Thursday, May 16, that they have not yet received official information regarding the common "placeholder" political practice, which has been exploited for a long time.

Previously, Comelec Chair George Erwin Garcia informed national reporters that the majority of electoral board officials voted in favor of this legal measure.

“It was unanimous. Our commission en banc agreed to our proposal that there would be no more substitutions after the last day of the filing of candidacy, which is Oct. 8 [2024], if the ground is withdrawn,” Garcia said.

He also said that limiting the substitution timeline aims to encourage candidates to promptly declare their intent to run for public office.

"To the candidates, lay your cards on the table, declare it, face it immediately. Don't rely on substitutions," he emphasized.

As of press time, Comelec has yet to finalize and publicly announce the calendar of activities for next year’s elections.

Comelec is anticipating around 71 million registered voters in the 2025 polls. Since voter registration activities began on February 12, the agency has received 2.8 million voter applications. DEF