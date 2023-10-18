Lingap aids 197K Dabawenyos

FROM July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, Davao City's Lingap para sa Mahirap assisted approximately 197,000 individuals, an official said.

John Patrick Celis, head of Lingap, disclosed during a radio interview on Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2023, that the total number of people assisted during this period was 197,163. This figure encompasses those served through the public and private branches of the office.

At their government desk, where they handle apparatuses and hospital bills from Marilog District Hospital and Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), the agency aided about 36 individuals.

Lingap also extended help to 7,944 dialysis patients admitted to SPMC. There were 14,933 individuals assisted with their hospital bills and 47,955 aided for their laboratory expenses.

Among these, the majority sought medical assistance with 80,896 cases, followed by procedures with 989. This summed up to a total of 152,753 clients at the government desk.

At the private desk, providing the same assistance for apparatuses and hospital bills, they assisted 584 clients.

For dialysis, they aided 12,315 patients, and for funeral bills, 6,027 were assisted.

Additionally, 19,138 individuals received help with their hospital bills, and 502 underwent procedures. The private desk assisted a total of 38,566 patients.

Celis said they have doubled the number of people they have assisted and reported that from July 1, 2023, to October 17, 2023, they have assisted 69,390 clients at both their government and private desks.

“This is because our main office kay 24/7 man ta and also sa atoang mga satellite offices so dakong tabang pod ang satellite offices na makahatag dayun ug paspas na tabang sa mga Dabawenyos (This is due to our main office operating 24/7 and our satellite offices, which are equally essential in providing swift assistance to the people of Davao),” Celis said.

He added that they participated in caravans organized by the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao to reach remote areas within the city.

Lingap is a program initiated by the city government of Davao to aid Dabawenyos with their hospital bills, funeral expenses, and medical needs. RGP