Lingap Online caters to over 2K clients in 2023

THE Lingap Online Services of the Lingap Para sa Mahirap program delivered medical services to a total of 2,278 people from January to December last year.

Through the Lingap online service, one can benefit from all Lingap assistance applications, including hospital bills, funeral bills, dialysis treatment, laboratory procedures, and medication assistance, among others.

Online Lingap Services Team Leader Joan Paralisan said a considerable number of requests for Lingap assistance comes from non-residents of Davao City.

“Kanang mga nag-online outside of Davao City, among ginabuhat ana gina-guide namo sila sa laing agencies kung asa sila pwede muduol (Those who avail of the online services outside of Davao City, what we do is we refer them to other agencies from which they can ask for help),” said Paralisan during the Lingap sa DCDR: Lingap Para sa Mahirap program of the Davao City Disaster Radio on Wednesday.

From the 25 clients it received in November 2021 when the platform first went online, to the 223 clients catered to in December 2023, Paralisan said they expect the number of clients who opt to avail themselves of Lingap services online instead of walk-in transactions to continue to rise.

For clients who wish to avail themselves of the free services of Lingap online, Paralisan said they must visit the Lingap Para sa Mahirap official Facebook Page. There, they can find the appropriate type of Lingap assistance they want to avail and they will be given a list of requirements they need to provide. Clients need only to take pictures of the said requirements and send them via messenger to the Lingap Facebook page.

For hospital bill assistance, for example, clients must send scanned copies of their updated final bill, medical abstract or medical certificate or medical summary, barangay certificate and a photocopy of a valid ID with a Davao City address and send these to Lingap’s Facebook Page here: https://www.facebook.com/lingapparasamahirap

“Online niya ipasa. After ana naa’y approval online, mu-message mi sa iya og usab para ipakuha na sa amoa diri sa Lingap ang iyahang assistance (They will send these online. After an online approval, we will send another message letting them know that they can claim their Lingap assistance here),” Paralisan said.

Clients can claim their assistance in the form of a guarantee letter at the Lingap sa Mahirap main office inside the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) compound.

“Gina-awhag namo ang tanang mga katawhan sa Davao City, especially katong mga dialysis patients, na pwede namo dili mu-walk in diri sa inyong mga papeles. Kung gusto mo nga mapadali ang proseso, pwede ra ninyo i-online ang inyong mga requirements (We are urging all residents of Davao City, especially dialysis patients that you don’t have to walk in here with your papers. If you want to hasten the process, you may send your requirements online,” Paralisan added. CIO