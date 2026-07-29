Lingap warns vs ‘fixers’ posing as employees, asking for money

THE Lingap Para sa Mahirap Office has warned the public against dealing with unauthorized individuals claiming to facilitate its services following reports that some people have been posing as employees or intermediaries and allegedly asking beneficiaries for money in exchange for assistance.

In a public advisory issued on July 29, the office emphasized that it does not authorize or recognize any “fixer” or liaison to process requests or applications on behalf of clients, stressing that all services remain free of charge.

The advisory came amid concerns over individuals allegedly exploiting beneficiaries by offering to expedite the processing of financial and other forms of assistance in exchange for payment.

"The Lingap Para sa Mahirap Office informs the public that it does not authorize or recognize any fixer or liaison. All services provided by the office are free of charge and are processed only by authorized personnel. The public is urged not to transact with or give money to anyone claiming to be a Lingap staff member," the office said in its advisory.

Lingap Para sa Mahirap emphasized that all requests and applications are handled solely by authorized office personnel and that clients are not required to pay processing fees or service charges to avail themselves of government assistance.

The office urged beneficiaries and the general public to remain vigilant and avoid dealing with individuals who claim they can facilitate, prioritize, or speed up the release of assistance in exchange for money.

It likewise encouraged clients to verify information only through the office's official communication channels and to report suspicious transactions involving persons falsely representing the agency.

Officials said reporting such incidents would help prevent similar schemes and protect other beneficiaries from becoming victims of fraud.

For inquiries, verification, or to report suspected fixers, the public may contact the office through the official Lingap Para sa Mahirap Facebook page or call 0945-380-0233 or 0962-335-6853.

The advisory serves as a reminder that under government anti-red tape policies, public services should be delivered transparently and without the intervention of fixers. DEF