Liquor Ban Ordinance eyed for amendment due to ‘private parties’

DAVAO City Councilor Luna Acosta said they are looking into amending the city's Liquor Ban Ordinance following the rising number of “private” bars operating beyond the prohibited hours.

“Instead sa bars sila magpa-inom, they are going to private houses, condominiums. Gabaligya sila ug entry tickets tapos unli drinks hantod sawa (Instead of going to bars to drink, people go to private houses and condominiums where entry tickets are sold, and guests can enjoy unlimited drinks for as long as they want),” she said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on June 2, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The councilor said that some individuals believe they can drink without restrictions simply because they are in private establishments that are not classified as bars. However, she reminded Dabawenyos that drinking at a party where alcoholic beverages are being sold is still considered a violation, as it constitutes the sale of liquor in a privately owned space but within a public setting.

Acosta said they are exploring ways to penalize those involved in such activities because, based on recent trends, vehicular accidents are often caused by individuals driving under the influence and are frequently linked to these “private” parties rather than bars and restaurants.

She said the city does not have an exact count of these “private bars or parties” operating in Davao. However, based on reports from informants and the Vices Regulation Unit (VRU), their number is increasing. She added that during the Araw ng Dabaw celebration, the VRU recorded five parties that sold tickets for admission to these “private bars or parties.”

Acosta said VRU personnel have difficulty addressing these establishments because the ordinance does not clearly stipulate sanctions against such operations.

She said her committee is currently working on amendments to the Liquor Ban Ordinance and hopes these will be finalized before the Kadayawan Festival so they can be implemented in time for the celebration.

To recall, the amended Comprehensive Liquor Code of Davao City was approved on the third and final reading on May 7, 2024. Among its new provisions are measures to safeguard minors from alcohol exposure. The Liquor Ban Ordinance prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Violators face fines ranging from P1,000 to P5,000 and may have their business permits revoked, in addition to imprisonment of up to one year. RGP