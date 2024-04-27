Livelihood aid for 4.6-K Davao beneficiaries

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (Dole-Davao) said that approximately 46,000 beneficiaries in the Davao Region are part of the Dole Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) and the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad).

Randolf C. Pensoy, the regional director of Dole-Davao, said during Wednesday’s Habi at Kape, on April 24, 2024, at Ayala Malls Abreeza, that the number of beneficiaries of their DILP and Tupad programs has increased from 39,638 to around 46,197.

Pensoy noted that the beneficiaries have been profiled, and work engagement has commenced.

He emphasized the importance of Tupad and DILP for the residents of the Davao region, particularly those affected by extreme weather conditions like El Niño and recent environmental disturbances such as the shear line and low-pressure area (LPA) earlier this year.

Moreover, the financial assistance provided to these beneficiaries has increased from P246 million to P288 million. Of this amount, P49 million is earmarked for DILP, while the remainder will go to Tupad beneficiaries.

“Taas atoang amount to be given, assistance given from P246 million nisaka na to P288 million unya nisaka na pod atoang mga assistance kay naglihok naman atoang mga focal ug mga coordinators for profiling (We’ve significantly increased our assistance from P246 million to P288 million due to the active profiling efforts of our focal points and coordinators)," he said.

He also said that although they expect all 46,000 beneficiaries in the Davao region to seek assistance, their facilities can only accommodate a fraction of them.

The DILP and Tupad beneficiaries hail from Davao City and the five surrounding provinces. Pensoy assured that all beneficiaries will receive their full entitlements, distributed through associations and barangays due to space limitations for benefit disbursement.

As of April 2024, Dole-Davao has 3,483 DILP beneficiaries set to receive assistance amounting to P49,406,000. These beneficiaries will showcase their products at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo Fair from April 29 to May 2.

Pensoy said that they aim to distribute the benefits to all beneficiaries by May 1, 2024, acknowledging that disbursements may extend beyond that date.

Tupad is a community-based Dole-Davao assistance program providing emergency employment for displaced, underemployed, and seasonal workers for ten to thirty days, depending on the task. DILP, on the other hand, offers financial support to individuals and groups for starting or enhancing livelihood initiatives. RGP