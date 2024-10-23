Lizada beach club fire incurs P4.2-M damages

THE hour-long blaze at Purok 3, Lizada Beach Club in Barangay Vicente Hizon Sr., Lanang, Davao City on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, has incurred P4.2 million in damage, according to the recent estimates of the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao).

In a report released by Senior Inspector Frances Mae Sendrijas, spokesperson for the BFP-Davao, the fire quickly spread to houses, which were all made from light materials, further damaging nine houses and displacing a total of 15 families.

The BFP-Davao official also confirmed that the fire started at around 6:12 a.m. and was declared fire out at around 7:30 a.m.

All affected families are housed at the Lizada Senior Citizen Building while assessments from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) are ongoing.

CSWDO said that the residents have already received prompt medical attention and other various services and support.

Despite the zero casualties, BFD-Davao confirmed that a 64-year-old man suffered second-degree burns to his face and left forearm while attempting to escape the flames that engulfed his house.

During the January to October 2024 period, Davao City registered 716 fire occurrences, a 28.25 percent increase over the 557 incidents occurred during the same period the previous year.

Davao City Fire District Station earlier this week stated that in addition to open flames and trash fires, electrical ignition, primarily from arcing and weak connections, was the primary cause of the fire. DEF