LMP, TESDA, Aboitiz Foundation bring opportunities closer to communities

ABOITIZ Foundation is strengthening two key partnerships with the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to bring education, livelihood, and sustainability programs closer to Filipino communities.

Through its partnership with LMP, Aboitiz Foundation will work with municipalities nationwide to identify communities where its flagship programs — AuroraPH, Elevate AIDA, and CarbonPH — can create meaningful and lasting impact.

LMP will serve as the institutional bridge between its member municipalities and Aboitiz Foundation, helping facilitate coordination, identify potential program sites, organize consultations and orientations, and encourage appropriate local support.

The partnership will help connect municipalities with programs addressing critical community needs — from bringing power, connectivity, and digital learning opportunities to underserved schools through AuroraPH, to expanding digital skills and livelihood opportunities through Elevate AIDA and AIDA Plus, and strengthening Nature-based Solutions for environmental resilience through CarbonPH.

“Municipalities are where development is most directly felt by our people. By connecting local governments with programs, expertise, and partners, we can help turn national initiatives into tangible opportunities for communities,” said Hon. Faustino “Inno” Dy V, National President of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines.

At the same time, Aboitiz Foundation is strengthening its partnership with TESDA to create clearer pathways from skills training to employment through AIDA Plus.

Aboitiz Foundation, TESDA Regional Office VII, Cebu Call Center Academy, and Visayan Electric recently formalized their partnership for AIDA Plus through a Memorandum of Agreement. The partners also held a roundtable discussion focused on strengthening collaboration and better aligning training with industry requirements and employment opportunities.

AIDA Plus builds on the success of Elevate AIDA, Aboitiz Foundation’s digital skills and livelihood program developed in partnership with Connected Women. Evolving the program from digital skills training toward a stronger skills-to-jobs pathway, AIDA Plus equips participants with industry-relevant capabilities and enables access to employment opportunities.

“Our partnership for AIDA Plus is about making sure that skills training leads to real opportunities. By working with Aboitiz Foundation, Visayan Electric, Cebu Call Center Academy, and our industry partners, we can better align training with the skills employers actually need and give our learners stronger pathways to certification and employment. When government and industry work together, we can equip more Filipinos with relevant, future-ready skills and help them participate meaningfully in the digital economy,” said Gamaliel B. Vicente Jr., CESO III, ASEAN Eng., Regional Director of TESDA VII.

For Aboitiz Foundation, the two partnerships demonstrate how collaboration can help successful programs reach more Filipinos while responding to the specific needs of communities.

“Creating lasting impact requires strong partnerships that bring together the reach of government, the capabilities of the private sector, and a shared understanding of what communities need. Our partnerships with LMP and TESDA allow us to do exactly that — bring opportunities closer to Filipinos, whether by connecting last-mile schools, equipping people with skills for the jobs of the future, or helping communities become more resilient. More importantly, these partnerships give us a pathway to take solutions that work and scale them to reach more communities across the country,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, President of Aboitiz Foundation.

Together, the partnerships with LMP and TESDA reflect a shared approach to development: combining the reach and local knowledge of government with private-sector resources, expertise, and networks to turn programs into measurable improvements in people's lives.

For communities, that means better access to education, stronger pathways to jobs and livelihoods, and more resilient municipalities — bringing opportunities closer to where Filipinos live. PR