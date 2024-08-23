Local business community backs Davao-Manado flight resumption

DCCCI President Belinda “Belle” L. Torres, through a phone message sent to SunStar Davao on August 22, 2024, stated that the business organization and other concerned agencies in the region have been at the forefront in pushing connectivity for business and tourism-related initiatives in Brunie Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines-East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga) and within Asean.

“We hope this pushes through very soon as air connectivity within the BIMP-Eaga region will provide considerable opportunities for trade, commerce, and people exchange among others,” she said.

The air connectivity between the two regions is seen to foster further economic growth and promote regional integration.

In early August, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) deputy executive director, Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro had a business meeting with Dato Bernard Francis, CEO of TransNusa Aviation Group, at the airline company’s headquarters. The meeting was facilitated by the Indonesian Consulate General in Davao.

Their talks mainly centered on the possible economic impact of the air services which will start operating later this year.

The Manado-Davao route began in May 2007 and was resumed on September 27, 2019, by Garuda Indonesia Airlines, which operates on Mondays and Fridays. However, it was suspended again after the Covid-19 pandemic battered businesses particularly airlines in 2020.

On January 4, Leading Edge Air Services Corporation (Leascor), the aviation arm of ACDI Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MPC), and MinDA undertook an exploratory business visit to North Sulawesi, Indonesia, to evaluate the possibility of resuming the Davao-Manado flight.

Davao Chamber also participated in the MinDA-led exploratory trip to Manado. Following that trip, negotiations have continued, pushing company interests that would have a significant impact on the business climate of BIMP.

The Davao business chamber already underscored the need to factor in the political landscape along the Manado (Indonesia) to Davao (Philippines) flight route.

"We have to understand the politics within that route. We have to listen and come up with something to not disturb the route. Of course, what we just want our business [is] to drive and for government to help us in coming up a with a safe route going to Manado and that to Manado to Davao,” Torres said.

At present, TransNusa is the world's first airline to fly the Comac ARJ21, which has a specially constructed interior with 95 seats. The airline promises to provide dependable, secure, and affordable air service throughout Southeast Asia and Indonesia. DEF