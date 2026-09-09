Local cooperatives may get ₱2-M loan cap

ZERO-INTEREST loans for accredited cooperatives in Davao City could double to ₱2 million under proposed amendments to the city’s cooperative ordinance as local officials seek to expand financing and digital market access for farmers.

Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Cooperative Development and People’s Participation, said Tuesday during the Pulong Pulong sa Dabawenyos that the council aims to pass the amendments this year for implementation in 2027.

"We are proposing the amendment of the ordinance, from one to two million. Until now, we are still in the process of drafting the amendments. Actually, I've told them to fast-track this year so that at least we can pass it and implement it next year," Alejandre said.

Under the existing ordinance, accredited small, medium, and agricultural cooperatives can access up to ₱1 million in zero-interest loans, payable over two to three years, to finance local enterprises and capital development.

The city is also expanding market access beyond financial assistance through a partnership with Grab Philippines, the City Agriculture Office, and the Office of the Mayor.

The initiative connects the Rural Improvement Club (RIC) Davao City Federation Inc. with consumers through both traditional and digital channels.

The RIC was established as a grassroots women’s organization supporting female agricultural workers and home-based producers across the city.

Under an agreement signed in August, the federation operates a dual-track sales model, maintaining a physical stall at the Agdao Public Market while selling produce through its on-demand storefront, “RIC Daily Fresh,” on the Grab app.

The setup allows households and commercial establishments to order produce directly from the federation.

"Ang setup is very traditional, face-to-face, but right now the market is nasa digital platform. So taken advantage and first time ni sa, I will mention the brand, Grab Philippines, na nag-cater ani (The setup is very traditional and face-to-face, but the market is now on a digital platform. So we took advantage of it, and this is the first time I will mention the brand that Grab Philippines has catered to this)," Alejandre said.

As part of the initiative, 50 federation members joined technical workshops co-organized with the International Trade Centre. The training covered online order management, digital storefront administration, and direct product marketing, helping producers reach customers without relying heavily on traditional intermediaries.

"Livelihood program sa mga kababaihan na farmers sa mga middle man para makadako kita sila (It is a livelihood program for women farmers, bypassing middlemen so they can earn higher incomes)," Alejandre added.

Alejandre said platform executives are looking to replicate Davao City’s group-livelihood model in other provinces, including Pampanga.

The city government is also open to developing a broader localized e-commerce platform similar to Shopee or Lazada, Alejandre said.

He said the proposed platform could consolidate products from accredited Davao cooperatives, with the City Council’s IT committee and the City Economic Enterprises Office exploring how such a system could work. GRS