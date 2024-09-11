Local farmer opportunities expanded to reduce hunger

THROUGH the Enhance Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP), community-based organizations (CBOs) are playing a key role in alleviating hunger and poverty in the region.

Angelie L. Rodriguez, regional program coordinator for the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao), said that the program aims to boost community involvement in procurement under Republic Act 9184, Section 53.12. This provision enables farmers to participate without competing against public bidders.

“Our negotiated procurement community participation is a type of procurement tailored to the needs of our community, allowing our local farmers to participate based on their capacity,” he said during Kapehan sa Davao at SM City on Monday morning, September 9, 2024.

Launched in 2022, the program initially partnered with four Local Government Units (LGUs), assigning farmers to supply produce for supplemental feeding programs. By 2024, participation had grown to 14 LGUs, expanding opportunities for local farmers.

The 14 participating LGUs include Malita in Davao Occidental; Maco, Mawab, Compostela, Nabunturan, Bansalan, Magsaysay, Asuncion, Maragusan, and New Bataan in Davao de Oro; and Dujali, Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), and Tagum in Davao del Norte.

Rodriguez highlighted that, aside from providing sustainable income for farmers through LGU purchases, the program also helps reduce regional hunger.

Before EPAHP, CBOs struggled to find suitable markets. The department piloted the negotiated procurement with community participation to evaluate its benefits for local farmers.

Contract values under the program have increased from P1.9 million in 2022 to P14 million in 2023, with projections of reaching P26 million by 2024 as more LGUs join.

She explained that this opportunity has significantly encouraged local farmers to establish their legal entities. They now see that they can become government suppliers without needing to compete with large public bidders.

Despite some challenges, including delays in budget releases and inadequate parental participation, DSWD-Davao continues to support CBOs with technical assistance and capability-building activities to improve the procurement process and enhance their competitiveness in public bidding. RGP