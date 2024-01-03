10th ID calls for full support to sustain insurgency-free Davao

THE commander of the 10th Infantry Division of the Armed Forces of the Philippines has asked for the full support of all the stakeholders for peace to sustain the gains of the EO 70 or the institutionalization of the Whole-of-Nation Approach, through the creation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac).

Brigadier General Allan Hambala, commander of the 10th ID, said during an interview at the sideline of their Christmas and Yearend Media Fellowship on December 29, 2023, at Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr. in Brgy. Tuboran in Mawab, Davao de Oro that they need all the help and support from all peace stakeholders especially the local government units to sustain the insurgency-free status of the region.

"Lalo na ngayon nasa sustainment phase na tayo, we need more of their support kasi dapat sa amin nasa likod nalang," Gen. Hambala said.

He also extended his gratitude and gave credit to all those who have helped them achieve the region's insurgency-free status but that they still need the support of all those concerned about the sustainment of zero insurgency so that they could focus on areas where the enemies of the country still thrive.

"As of now our efforts are in Bukidnon, in Agusan, and Surigao del Sur," he said.

Just recently one of the notorious leaders of the New People's Army, Joedil C. Virtudazo alias Jerby or Janjalani, was killed in a brief encounter with the 67th Infantry Battalion troops at Sitio Paradise, Barangay Sta. Juana in Surigao del Sur.

According to 67IB, the group of Virtudazo intended to cause chaos in the province as part of the Communist Party of the Philippines's (CPP) 55th founding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Gen. Hambala revealed that there is a plan to expand their area of responsibility to include some parts of Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Saragani, General Santos) area. CEA