14 contenders in Indak this year

Only 14 contenders will be competing in the 2024 Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan, as Basilan participants have backed out due to financial and travel constraints

Harold Quibete, the organizer of the event, told the media on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at the Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC), that one of the contenders in the open category, the Lasigan Performing Arts Guild from Simisip, Basilan Province, will not be joining this year’s Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan.

“Nag back out sila karong morning lang gyud. Gusto gyud mag-apil sila pero I think there is a problem sa ilang pag-travel (They backed out just this morning. They really wanted to participate, but I think there is a problem with their travel),” he said.

Quibete shared that of the 14 contenders, eight will be for the open category and seven for the Davao City School-Based category.

The official entries for the open category are Kabilin Mindanaw Province of Davao Occidental; Banayan Performing Arts “Kanato Ini” of Banaybanay, Davao Oriental; Sayaw Juan Performing Arts Ensemble of Maco, Davao de Oro; Ramon Magsaysay Central Elementary School Maganyaw Artist Ensemble of Davao del Sur; Binhi Children’s Theatre and Dance Ensemble of ASCB of Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; James L. Chiongbian National Trade School Performing Arts Guild of Kiamba, Sarangani; City of Mati National High School-Balangay City High Performing Arts of Mati, Davao Oriental; and Caraga Mandaya Performing Arts Ensemble of Davao Oriental.

In the Davao City School-Based category are Batang Bago Gallera Performing Arts Guild of Don Enrique Bustamante National High School; Sining Sayon Dawet Cultural Ensemble of Davao City National High School; Sining Mananayaw Ensemble of Catalunan Pequeno National High School; Mana Performing Arts Ensemble of Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School; Lacson Performing Arts Guild of Lacson Integrated School; Lapulapu Elementary School Performing Arts Company of Lapulapu Elementary School; and Elpidio Quirino Elementary School Music and Performing Arts of Elpidio Quirino Elementary School.

The grand showdown for the Indak-Indak will take place on August 18, 2024, at San Pedro Square. The event will start at 4 p.m. and end at 1:25 a.m. During the event, spectators will be treated not only to the performances of the contenders but also to entertaining acts by some celebrities, such as Toni Labrusca.

To recall, Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (DCTOO), said there will be a megatent during the grand showdown. The megatent is intended to accommodate spectators due to the anticipated unpredictable weather.

Additionally, the grand winner of the Indak-Indak open category will receive P1.1 million, an increase from last year's P1 million, along with a trophy. The second placer will receive P800,000 and a trophy, while the third placer will get P500,000.

The fourth placer will receive P400,000 and a trophy, and P300,000 and a trophy for the fifth placer. There will also be a total of 10 consolation prizes of P50,000 each. Special awards for Best Music, Best Choreography, and Best in Artistic Design will each receive P50,000 and a trophy.

In the Davao City School-Based category, the grand winner will receive P1 million and a trophy, with the next four placers receiving P500,000, P400,000, P300,000, and P200,000, all with trophies.

Five consolation prizes of P30,000 each will be awarded. Special awards for Best Music, Best Choreography, and Best in Artistic Design will each receive P50,000 and a trophy. RGP