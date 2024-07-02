2 PH Eagles relocated to breeding sanctuary

Blaze and Gavra Maslog, two Philippine Eagles from the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC), were moved to NBBS due to the threat of avian flu and in preparation for the upcoming breeding season. This ensures a comfortable environment for the sexually mature eagles.

Dominic Tadena, Manager of PEF's Conservation Breeding Program, explained that the transfer to NBBS, with its smaller enclosures, allows them to attempt pairing the male eagle Lipadas with the female eagle Gavra Maslog.

Dr. Munir Virani, CEO of the Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund (MBZRCF), expressed satisfaction with the historic transfer to NBBS, emphasizing its role in securing the future of the Philippine Eagle.

“This experience reaffirms our hope and confidence in the dedication and efforts seen at the PEF's new facility. With the robust facilities and biosafety measures in place, we are optimistic that the breeding sanctuary will successfully support the Philippine eagles in sustaining future generations of this magnificent species," he said.

Both eagles underwent thorough health checks before and after the transfer, with plans for Lipadas and Gavra Maslog to attempt pairing. CCTV cameras have been installed in the breeding chamber to monitor them during the breeding season.

Philippine Eagle Lipadas, known for an eye injury, was rescued on January 2, 2024, at Lipadas River.

Meanwhile, Philippine Eagle Blaze, mal-imprinted, forms a bond with its keeper, which is crucial for its preparation in the breeding season, ensuring viable sperm for artificial insemination or preservation.

PEF stated that the eagles are adjusting well to their new enclosures at NBBS.

Previously, two pairs—Matatag and Ariela, and Balikatan and Bangsa Bae—were moved to the sanctuary on February 13, 2024, housed in a 40-foot-tall breeding chamber.

Unlike the Malagos Center, NBBS is not open to the public, secured with signage, and fencing, and patrolled by Bantay Bukid volunteers from the Bagobo-Tagabawa Tribe of Toril.

NBBS is situated within the 105-hectare Eden Tourism Reservation Area, with designated forest buffers and core facilities totaling 5.3 hectares, capable of accommodating up to 35 eagles. RGP