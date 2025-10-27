Addu grad Top 5 in ECE Board Exam 2025, lone Mindanao topnotcher

A YOUNG Dabawenyo electronics engineer from the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), Davao del Norte, has brought pride to Mindanao after securing a spot among the top performers in the 2025 Electronics Engineering Licensure Examination (ECELE).

Philip Jayson Lestojas, a Batch 2025 Salutatorian of Ateneo de Davao University (Addu), placed 5th nationwide with a rating of 90.8 percent, according to the official results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). Lestojas is the sole Dabawenyo and the only topnotcher from a Mindanao-based university to make it to the prestigious list of top 10 passers.

Lestojas’ achievement marks another milestone for Ateneo de Davao University, which also recorded an impressive 75 percent passing rate in the Electronics Engineering Licensure Examination. Out of 12 examinees, nine passed the ECE exam.

In addition, the university achieved a 100% passing rate in the concurrent Electronics Technician Licensure Examination (ECTLE), with all 12 of its graduates successfully passing the test.

The PRC reported that 1,040 out of 2,319 examinees passed the Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination, while 1,142 out of 1,751 passed the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination. The board exams were administered by the Board of Electronics Engineering in testing centers located in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, and Rosales.

Topping this year’s ECE board was Andrei John Domingo Chu from the University of the Philippines–Diliman, who garnered a score of 92.00%, followed by Romeo Joseph Francia Celis III of Tarlac State University with 91.60%.

For Ateneo de Davao University, Lestojas’ top-notch performance not only highlights academic excellence but also reflects the growing competitiveness of Mindanao’s engineering education.

University officials and faculty members lauded Lestojas for his dedication and perseverance, saying his success is an inspiration to aspiring engineers in the region.

“This remarkable achievement reflects the unwavering commitment to academic excellence and formation exemplified by the School of Engineering and Architecture,” the university said in its statement.

His feat places Davao City and Igacos on the national map once again — proving that excellence in engineering is not confined to Metro Manila or Luzon, but thrives as well in the heart of Mindanao. DEF