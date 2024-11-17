Anti-VAWC campaign in Misamis Occidental launched

The local government of Misamis Occidental launched an 18-day province-wide campaign to eliminate violence against women and children (VAWC).

Governor Henry Oaminal stood with the people of Misamis Occidental, alongside honored guests including former Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, Vice Governor Rowena L. Gutierrez, and Representatives Jason P. Almonte and Sancho Fernando Oaminal, at the launching of the campaign.

“Today’s gathering is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring that violence has no place in our province,” Oaminal declared.

Oaminal said this year’s theme, “VAW Bigyang Wakas, Ngayon Na ang Oras!” serves as a rallying cry and urges the community to take decisive action.

This initiative empowers women through education, making helpline numbers readily available across schools and barangays.

“We aim to deter abuse through quick assistance,” Oaminal said.

Former Senator Panfilo M. Lacson commended the province for prioritizing women and youth, saying, “I salute Governor Oaminal and the leadership for valuing the welfare of women and youth.”

Lacson also shared his heartfelt support, adding, “what warms my heart is seeing a shared vision focused on uplifting and protecting those closest to our hearts — especially women and youth, who can soften even the toughest hearts.”

The campaign also strengthens women’s economic independence through partnerships with agencies like the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), in providing livelihood skills, proposal writing training, and funding for approved business proposals, paving the way for women's empowerment.

Oaminal highlighted as well the Asenso Misamis Occidental Refuge (AMOR), a dedicated shelter offering support and counseling to abused children. Currently, AMOR provides a safe haven for 19 young survivors, supplying educational funding through college and a trust fund to assist with community reintegration.

As the campaign begins, Oaminal called upon the community to take an active stand.

“Your voice matters, and your actions can create meaningful change,” said the governor. PR