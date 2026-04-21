‎Barmm admin, stakeholders support change of Opapru leadership

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) administration has expressed full support for the appointment of former Interior and Local Government Secretary and ex-Congressman Mel Senen Sarmiento as the new Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Papru), succeeding outgoing Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

‎‎Sarmiento, who served as DILG secretary under former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III from 2015 to 2016, is also a former lawmaker representing the first district of Samar from 2010 to 2015.

‎‎During his tenure in Congress, Sarmiento was among the principal authors of House Bill No. 4994, which proposed the creation of a new autonomous political entity in Muslim Mindanao to replace the then Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Armm), an initiative that helped influence subsequent peace frameworks leading to the establishment of the Barmm under the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

‎‎He was also actively involved during the deliberations of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), a key milestone in the peace process in Mindanao.

‎Barmm officials said Sarmiento’s combined experience in legislation, governance, and executive leadership is expected to further strengthen ongoing peace and development efforts in the region.

‎‎Maguindanao del Sur Representative Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu praised Sarmiento’s past contributions as both a legislator and former DILG chief, expressing confidence that he can effectively carry out his new mandate in advancing peace, reconciliation, and unity.

‎‎Mangudadatu also expressed optimism that Sarmiento will sustain and further enhance the peace initiatives initiated by former Papru Secretary Galvez.

‎‎BTA Parliament Member and Deputy Floor Leader Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo likewise conveyed strong support for the appointment, stating:

‎“We welcome the appointment of Sec. Sarmiento. We are certain that his various experiences, both in and out of government, will bring not only a breath of fresh air in the Opapru but also new and fresh ideas and solutions to many of the challenges we confront in the implementation of this very important peace agreement in the Bangsamoro.”

‎‎Sinarimbo further emphasized the importance of continuity in peace initiatives and called on the new Papru chief to sustain and strengthen programs already underway in the region.

‎Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. also backed the appointment, saying he welcomes Sarmiento’s designation and is hopeful for stronger coordination in advancing peace and development efforts across the Bangsamoro region.

‎Former CT4T member and focal person of the Department of Budget and Management, now Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Budget and Management, MP Atty. Kitem Kadatuan Jr., also expressed full support for the appointment of Secretary Sarmiento, while extending his sincere gratitude to outgoing Sec. Galvez for his hard work and dedication to the Bangsamoro cause.

‎‎Meanwhile, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) Minister Von Al-Haq, who also serves as co-chairperson of the Joint Peace and Security Committee under the GPH-MILF Peace Mechanism, extended his message of gratitude to outgoing Opapru Sec. Galvez, saying: ‎‎“Maraming salamat sa outgoing sec ng Opapru, Sir Carlito Galvez Jr., for the efforts you have sincerely shared to the GPH-MILF Peace Table which became the bed-rock foundation of the peace process. It’s a living legacy and hoping that the successor will do the same, if not the best.”

‎‎The unified expressions of support and appreciation from Barmm leaders and stakeholders underscore both confidence in Sarmiento’s leadership and recognition of Galvez’s contributions to the peace process in the Bangsamoro. PR