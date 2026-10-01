BFP claims it has enough seats to form Barmm Parliament majority

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) said it has secured enough seats to form a majority in the first elected Parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

BFP spokesperson Naguib Sinarimbo said they are confident they have the numbers needed to support their candidate for Chief Minister when the Parliament opens its session.

The first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections resulted in no single party securing an absolute majority in the 80-member Parliament, with the BFP winning 31 seats and the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) securing 30 seats.

The remaining seats have made negotiations and discussions among political groups important as they seek to form coalitions and secure the numbers needed to organize the regional government.

BFP chairman and Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua is the party’s candidate for Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman of the Barmm Grand Coalition said political groups do not have to agree on everything to work together for the welfare of the region.

Among the key tasks awaiting the new Parliament are the approval of the 2027 regional budget and the formation of the new Barmm Cabinet.

Talks among the BFP, UBJP, and other political groups are expected to continue as the region prepares to shift to its fully elected parliamentary government. PR