BFP-Davao business one-stop-shop launched

THE Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao) is establishing a Business One-Stop Shop (Boss) to facilitate Dabawenyos seeking a fire safety inspection certificate for the renewal of their business permits.

BFP-Davao fire inspector Ramil E. Gillado, in a radio interview on Tuesday morning, January 2, 2024, said that they have extended the Boss services to remote areas like Paquibato and Malabog.

“Naa tay gibutang nga mga personnel nga mag accommodate sa mga mag renew sa ilang business permit so tibuok January ni siya hangtud January 31 (We have deployed personnel to assist those renewing their business permits throughout January, concluding on January 31),” Gillado said.

BFP-Davao has deployed staff strategically across the city to expedite the processing of business permit renewals.

He urged business owners to utilize the bureau's services and renew their permits early to avoid congestion. Since January is dedicated to permit renewals, he said most applicants are likely to complete the process successfully.

Similarly, the City Government of Davao is launching the 2024 One-Stop-Shop for Mayor's permit renewals.

According to a city Facebook post, the one-stop shop will operate from January 2 to 31, 2024, from Mondays to Saturdays, starting at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Processing locations include the Sangguniang Panlungsod Building, Almendras Gym, Gaisano Grand CitiGate Mall, Calinan Gym, Baguio District Treasury Office, Marilog District Treasury Office, Tugbok District Treasury Office, Toril District Treasury Office, Bunawan District Treasury Office, and Paquibato District Treasury Office.

Additionally, online renewal options are available for the mayor’s permit. RGP