Bill fixing tenure of barangay, SK officials gets strong backing

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero’s proposal to fix the tenure of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to five years to ensure long-term stability in grassroots governance has received a multi-sectoral support during a public hearing of the Senate Sub-Committee on Local Government on Monday, August 24, 2026.

In a committee hearing presided over by Escudero, representatives from the Liga ng mga Barangay, the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections, the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, and the National Youth Commission (NYC) expressed their strong support for the bill aimed at institutionalizing the five-year term and breaking the cycle of frequent postponement of barangay and SK polls.

“My bill does not extend. My bill fixes,” Escudero told the public hearing, which was also attended by officials of the Commission on Elections and relevant government agencies, and members of civil society groups. “The natural effect will, of course, be to postpone the upcoming election, but the subject matter of this bill is fixing the term, not just postponement.”

Escudero emphasized that barangay governments, as the frontline of public service, need longer terms to sustain community development, disaster response, and peace and order programs without election disruptions.

According to NYC representative Eriven Nepomuceno, the proposed measure is a “strategic progression to ensure that local officials have sufficient time to implement meaningful community programs and improve public service delivery.”

Councilor Jose Maria Rodriguez, who represented the Liga ng mga Barangay, said they “respectfully manifests its position in favor of a consolidated measure fixing the term of office of elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan at five years and establishing a definite election schedule corresponding to that term.”

Senate Bill 2387 reiterates existing term‑limit rules: barangay officials may serve up to three consecutive terms, while SK officials are restricted to only one term. Those already on their third consecutive term cannot run in the November 2028 elections.

According to Escudero, counting existing terms ensures fairness, preventing incumbents from benefiting from an outright extension.

The hearing agenda also included SB 2067 filed by Senator Imee Marcos, which seeks to postpone the November 2026 Barangay and SK elections to October 2027, citing economic and logistical constraints.

Escudero directed the committee secretariat to draft a report reflecting the amendments and resource persons’ inputs, which is expected to be completed this week for deliberation in the plenary.

“Subject to the amendments proposed by the parties, which we shall consider—including the decoupling, the Comelec’s points on appropriations and the election date, as well as the position of PPCRV and Namfrel that elections proceed as scheduled with the five‑year term to begin thereafter — we shall reflect these in the committee report,” he concluded. PR