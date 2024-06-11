Bypass Project 22% complete

The Davao City Bypass Construction Project has reached a 22 percent completion rate and is expected to be finished by the end of 2027, according to an official from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Engr. Benjamin A. Bautista, project director for DPWH, bared this during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, June 10, 2024, at SM City Davao.

He highlighted that the tunnel portion of the project is 50 percent complete, with the tunnel itself reaching 80 percent completion.

Bautista explained that the tunnel construction involves excavation, the addition of concrete lining, and electromechanical installation.

“This tunnel will be completed by 2026, and for the entire Davao bypass project, we are very confident that it will be completed by the end of 2027,” he said.

He attributed the construction delay to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that some equipment needed from Japan was not immediately available.

The tunnel has a diameter of 10 kilometers and can accommodate two lanes, with a clearance of 5.03 meters. Vehicles exceeding this height will not be able to traverse the tunnel.

Bautista added that 887 lots are affected by the project, with 41 percent already workable and the remainder in progress. Approximately 100 lot owners are involved in legal proceedings because some have refused to accept the department's proposal.

He noted that the project’s appraisal in 2015 valued the lots lower than the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) appraisal in 2021, which has increased lot prices and posed a challenge for the department.

Additionally, some affected lot owners lack documentation of their land ownership and are demanding substantial compensation without sufficient proof of ownership.

Since the tunnel will be completed before the 45 km bypass road, the department is considering its partial operability as it will connect the Davao-Bukidnon road and Mandug road for utilization.

A third-party company will be hired to maintain and manage the tunnel and road.

The DPWH is also exploring the deferred Davao City expressway project, which will connect the Davao City Coastal Road, the Davao Bypass Road, and the Samal Island - Davao City Connector (SIDC) Project. RGP