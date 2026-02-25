Chiz chairs new Senate panel tackling banning officials, kin from gov't contracts

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero will lead Senate hearings on a priority measure that will disqualify relatives of public officials from entering into government contracts, following his appointment as chairperson of a newly created subcommittee under the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization, and Professional Regulation.

The Senate approved Escudero’s designation during last Monday's plenary after Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri disclosed that the move was made at the request of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, chair of the parent committee. The chamber then referred the proposal under Senate Bill No. 783 to Escudero’s subcommittee, underscoring its role in bolstering transparency and accountability in public procurement.

The senator from Sorsogon, who principally authored SB 783, has long championed reforms to bar public officials and their relatives up to the fourth civil degree from participating in government contracts. The bill, co-authored by Senators Bong Go and Joel Villanueva, is currently pending.

In filing the bill on August 4, 2025, Escudero emphasized that banning officials and their kin from government projects would “boost procurement safeguards” and close gaps that allow undue influence in public transactions. He also stressed that such reforms are vital to restoring public trust and ensuring that government resources are allocated fairly and transparently.

“This subcommittee will ensure that integrity in public service is not only discussed but institutionalized,” Escudero said.

“By disqualifying relatives of officials from government contracts, we close the loopholes that allow undue influence and strengthen the country’s procurement safeguards as part of our continuing efforts to fight graft and corruption,” he added.

The creation of the subcommittee reflects the Senate’s commitment to prioritize anti-corruption measures, in line with President Marcos Jr.’s call to eliminate undue influence in public transactions. With Escudero at the helm, hearings are expected to fast-track deliberations and consolidate legislative proposals that safeguard government procurement from familial and political interference.

“Makakaasa ang taumbayan na ang mga pulong na ating pangungunahan ay mananatiling transparent at bukas sa pagdinig ng bawa’t panig upang matiyak na ang resulta ng mga public hearings na ito ay malinaw, at tunay na nagsusulong ng tapat na pamahalaan,” he concluded. PR