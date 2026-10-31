Chiz hails elected Bangsamoro Parliament as major milestone for peace and progress

Senator Francis “Chiz" Escudero lauded on Saturday, October 31, 2026, the convening of the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament, calling it a historic milestone in the country’s peace-building efforts that augurs well for greater economic opportunities and development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

“Yesterday’s inaugural session is a testament to the progress we have made in transforming decades of conflict into meaningful opportunities for peace, stability and self-governance,” Escudero said.

“I congratulate Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua and members of the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament and wish them success as they lead the region toward greater peace, stability and development,” he added, as he urged them to work collectively to advance the interests and aspirations of the Bangsamoro people.

The veteran legislator further said that the installation of the region’s first elected parliamentary government marks the beginning of a new chapter in Bangsamoro self-governance, following years of institution-building under the peace process between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

“This is a victory not only for the Bangsamoro people but for the entire country. It is proof that peace, when nurtured through dialogue, patience and cooperation, can lead to stronger institutions and more empowered communities,” Escudero said.

He expressed confidence that the newly constituted parliament would build on transition-period gains to boost economic growth, improve public services and expand opportunities for Bangsamoro communities.

“We hope this parliament will help translate the gains of peace into tangible progress and development for the people it now serves. The true success of this democratic transition will be measured by how it improves the daily lives of ordinary Bangsamoro families,” the Bicolano legislator said. PR