Chiz: Sorsogon as pilot area for classroom expansion highlights province's commitment to education

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero recently welcomed the Department of Education’s (DepEd) designation of Sorsogon as a pilot area for its expanded classroom construction initiative, saying the province’s selection is a recognition of the local government unit’s (LGU) long-standing commitment to better education.

In commending the initiative, Escudero said the move affirms the principle he earlier advocated: capable LGUs, when empowered through national partnerships, can accelerate progress in critical sectors like education.

The senator has earlier called on the national government to pursue a tripartite agreement among DepEd, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the Department of Agriculture (DA), to empower qualified LGUs to achieve accelerated growth through improved infrastructure, stronger rural connectivity, and better school facilities.

Escudero said the selection of Sorsogon reflects DepEd’s confidence in the province’s readiness to deliver.

“This collaboration reflects the same framework that I advocated recently about national agencies partnering with LGUs that have proven capacity and stability,” Escudero said. “DepEd’s confidence in Sorsogon shows how this model can deliver faster, more accountable results.”

The veteran legislator issued the statement after Education Secretary Sonny Angara confirmed the forthcoming signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), tentatively set on February 11 in Malacañang, with the President expected to witness the ceremony.

Escudero, who served as governor of Sorsogon from 2019 to 2022, emphasized that education has always been a priority for the province. During his term, he strengthened school infrastructure, expanded digital learning support, and implemented pandemic‑era interventions to ensure continuity of education.

These efforts complemented the province’s broader infrastructure and peace‑and‑order gains, positioning Sorsogon to lead in addressing the classroom backlog.

Under the proposed MOA, the Provincial Government of Sorsogon will undertake school building projects through the Basic Education Facilities Fund (BEFF). The LGU will lead procurement and construction, while DepEd will provide financial assistance and technical guidance to ensure compliance with national standards and quality assurance requirements.

The joint undertaking is designed to combine local agility with national expertise, enabling faster and more accountable project delivery.

Escudero said the collaboration is a model for how national and local governments can work together to solve systemic challenges.

“DepEd’s openness to new approaches and Sorsogon’s readiness to deliver make this partnership a strong step toward ensuring that every Filipino learner has a safe, dignified, and functional classroom,” he noted.

He expressed hope that the pilot implementation in Sorsogon will pave the way for similar partnerships nationwide, especially in areas with the capacity to deliver infrastructure efficiently.

For his part, incumbent Gov. Jose Edwin “Boboy” Hamor expressed gratitude for the opportunity and affirmed the province’s readiness to implement the projects. He noted that Sorsogon’s growing self‑reliance in infrastructure implementation is the result of sustained economic momentum and institutional strengthening.

“Our province is eager to support DepEd’s mission of providing adequate and conducive learning spaces,” he said. PR