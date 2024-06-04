CICL in Bahay Pag-asa finish elem, junior high

A total of 26 Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) housed at the Children's Village of Bahay Pag-asa, one of the facilities of the Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office(CSWDO), were able to graduate from elementary and move up from junior high on Thursday during ceremonies held at Bahay Pag-asa in Bago Oshiro, Tugbok District.
Out of 26, at least 10 finished elementary while the 16 others moved up to junior high school through the Alternative Learning System. The ALS is a partnership between the CSWDO and the Department of Education.
A junior high level completer expressed his gratitude to those who made the program possible, adding that when they entered the facility they did not expect any opportunity to continue their education.
"Akala ko noon wala nang patutunguhan ang aking buhay dahil hindi ko alam kung kalian ako makakalaya at makapag-aral ulit. Alam ko yung ibang tao na nasa labas hindi makapaniwala na kami ay nakapagtapos ng aming pag-aaral,.. kaya salamat sa ALS na program at sa aming guro dahil kung hindi sa kanyang pagtitiis, hindi naming mararanasan itong especial na araw sa aming buhay" he said.
He also challenged the completers to ensure that the opportunity given to them would not go to waste and to make their achievement a stepping stone to achieving success outside the center.
CSWDO Bahay Pag-asa Center Manager Nenita S. Lim, in a speech during the event, said that the graduation/moving up is special because it allowed education to be a guiding light for the students to reform their lives.
"Ang nahatag sa ilaha dili lang kahibalo kundili nagtanyag pud og ikaduhang chance alang sa maayong kaugmaon, mga posibilidad sa unahan alang kaniadtong naningkamot nga mapalambo ang kaugalingon taliwala sa mga kapakyasan sa kinabuhi (What was given to them is not just knowledge but a second chance for a good future, and many possibilities ahead for those who are working hard to improve themselves despite the mistakes they havecommitted)," Lim said, adding that the mistakes are never final, and they serve as a lesson for all to make the right decisions next time.
"Sa mga graduates nga naa diri karon padayon sa pagkab-ot alang sa kalambuan sa kinabuhi kay sa unahan makab-ot binyo ang maayong tingusbawan (For the graduates who are here, continue reaching your goals
for the sake of progress in your life, because far ahead you will reach your success)," she said.
Lim also thanked the ALS teachers, who guided the students in their journey
The ceremony was attended by the family members of the residents, other residents of Bahay Pag-asa, the representative of the Department of Education Division Schools Division Superintendent, Tugbok B District Public School District Supervisor-Dr. Rosalinda D. Cabig, Representative from the ALS, social workers, and house parents.
Currently, Bahay Pag-asa houses a total of 94 residents, with a 13-year-old CICL as the youngest. They have five social workers and 16 house parents.
Bahay Pag-asa Children's Village is the main residential care center for CICL and Children at Risk or CAR.
The Children’s Village primarily provides CICL and CAR residential care, and programs and services that are designed to enhance the children’s social functioning. These programs and services include psychosocial care, self-help activities, health and nutrition services, group supervised interaction, socio-cultural and recreational activities, spiritual and moral welfare, value education, family preservation and unification, case management, psychological evaluation, occupational therapy, and educational assistance. CIO