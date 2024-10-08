Congress probes into Golden Sun Cargo amid Pogo, X-ray placement issues

MANILA – The House of Representatives, through its quad committee, is currently investigating Golden Sun Cargo Examination Services Corp. for its possible involvement in operations connected to Philippine Offshore Gaming Corporation (Pogo) activities and concerns over the improper placement of -ray machines in customs examination areas.

Congressman Dan Fernandez of Laguna, who leads the inquiry, raised issues about the placement of X-ray machines for container vans. These machines, which were intended for use in the Designated Examination Area (DEA), were allegedly positioned outside the approved zone but still within the premises of the Philippine Veterans Investment Development Corporation (Phividec), prompting concerns about irregularities in Customs procedures.

During the hearing, former Phividec administrators, who were summoned to provide details, reportedly claimed they were unaware of the authorization for the X-ray machine operations, which had been implemented before their tenure. The corporation involved, Golden Sun Cargo, is now under scrutiny, with attention on its involvement in Customs processes and its connection to broader Pogo-related operations.

It was revealed that current Secretary for Mindanao Development Authority Leo Magno also served as Phividec administrator. Under his administration, there were discussions about relocating the X-ray machines within the DEA to prevent double charges on goods entering and exiting the Mindanao Container Terminal. Magno is currently serving under the office of Special Assistant to the President, Anton Lagdameo.

Calls for greater transparency have intensified, with suggestions that all former and current Phividec administrators, spanning the administrations of former President Rodrigo Duterte to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., be invited to future hearings. Public interest in the outcome of this investigation is rising, particularly in light of the larger issues surrounding Pogo-related activities in the country.

As the quad committee continues its inquiry, Congressman Fernandez assured the public that further measures will be taken to address these concerns and ensure transparency in Customs operations. PR