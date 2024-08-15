Dabawenyos urged anew to use family planning services

The City Government of Davao again called on Dabawenyo families to avail themselves of the City Health Office’s (CHO) modern and natural free family planning services as part of its programs promoting responsible parenthood and family planning.

The CHO, through the City Population Division, continues to offer free family planning services including the distribution of different types of birth control. The CHO also offers family planning methods like bilateral tubal ligation and no-scalpel vasectomy.

Lectures on responsible parenthood, optimal birth spacing, and other methods of family planning and birth control are also offered through the Population Division’s intensified information dissemination conducted in barangays as well as during caravans.

Since July 2023 to present, the CHO has catered to 169,423 Dabawenyos who availed themselves of either modern or natural family planning services offered by the city.

During his second State of the City Address (Soca), Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, stressed the importance of proper family planning.

“Importante gyud kaayo ni because a healthy and successful community begins with responsible parents who are able to provide for the basic needs of their children,” Mayor Duterte said.

He also urged Dabawenyo parents to be careful in deciding the size of their family, and ensure first that they are financially stable to provide for their family especially for their children.

Dabawenyo males who no longer wish to have more children are also urged to avail themselves of the city’s free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) from the City Population Division every last friday of the month. CIO