Dabawenyos warned of water interruptions amid heavy rainfall

The Davao City Water District (DCWD) has announced potential low to no water pressure in areas served by the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWDP) on July 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7, 2024.

In an advisory released on June 30, DCWD urged clients to store water in clean and covered containers due to prolonged heavy rainfall. The water utility company noted that turbidity levels in the Tamugan River might increase because of the heavy rain.

The state weather bureau, and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), have forecasted heavy rainfall. In their extended weather outlook for selected cities issued at 8:00 a.m. on June 30, they reported a 40 percent to 70 percent chance of partly cloudy to cloudy weather with rain showers or thunderstorms from July 1 to 5.

“To ensure water service continuity, DCWD will be operating a full blast of its groundwater sources,” DCWD stated in their post.

DCWD expressed concern that if high turbidity continues, clients in elevated areas and those far from storage facilities may experience low to no water pressure, especially during peak hours.

Turbidity is described as having a thick or opaque appearance as if containing sediment or lacking clarity.

The affected areas include those serviced by the Dumoy (Agdao, Angliongto, Buhangin, Centro, Gov. Vicente Duterte, Hizon, Lapu-Lapu, Madapo, Mandug, Pampanga, Panacan, Rafael Castillo, Sasa, Tigatto, Ubalde, and Wilfredo Aquino), Riverside (Balingaeng, Biao Escuela, Biao Guianga, Biao Joaquin, Catalunan Grande, Los Amigos, Matina Biao, New Valencia, Riverside, Tacunan, Talandang, Talomo River, Tugbok Proper, and Ulas), Tugbok (Bago Aplaya, Bago Gallera, Bago Oshiro, Bangkal, Catalunan Grande and Pequeño, Matina Pangi, Mintal, Sto. Niño, Talomo Proper, and Tugbok Proper), Calinan (Dacudao, Gumalang, Lacson), Cabantian (Cabantian, Communal, Indangan), and Panacan (Bunawan, Ilang, Lasang Panacan, Sasa, Tibungco) water supply systems.

The DCBWDP was launched by the local government of Davao to address the city's water supply issues. Apo Agua announced on January 9, 2024, that the bulk water supply has been operational since December 1, 2023. Initially, the project was scheduled for completion in 2021 but was delayed for several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the project implementer. RGP